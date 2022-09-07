RALEIGH — Residents and visitors looking for farms that offer outdoor experiences and local food will have plenty of options with many fall agritourism activities planned at farms across the state.

Tours and workshops, u-pick fruit and nursery plants, crop mazes and pumpkin patches, farm stands, farmers markets, festivals and local foods are among the offerings.

Visitors can find farm experiences across the state by downloading the Visit NC Farms app with over 2,000 farms, fisheries and agriculture destinations nearby and across the state. The free app is available by downloading from the app store on mobile devices.

From planning day trips to overnight stays, the app allows users to create unique trips. App users may choose a suggested itinerary or use the My Trips feature to customize itineraries complete with driving directions. To learn more about the app, go to www.visitncfarmstoday.com.

Activities can also be found online at www.gottobenc.com, by clicking on the agritourism listing under the Find Local link.

The following is a sample of agritourism opportunities offered at North Carolina farms this fall. Visitors should verify event dates, ticket requirements and operational hours before going.

Eastern NC

• Stokes Family Farm will open for the fall Sept. 24. Head to the farm for a corn maze, petting zoo, bounce pillow, apple cannon, pig races and more. Stokes Family Farm is open Saturdays from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sundays noon-5 p.m. through Oct. 30. For farm updates and more information go to www.facebook.com/stokesfamilyfarmnc/.

• Have a genuine pumpkin picking experience at Raising Grayce Farm in Greenville this fall. Visitors will get the chance to walk around the field and pick the perfect pumpkin to cut. Reservations are required for pumpkin U-pick. Fall colored sunflowers will also be available. The farm is open late September through October. For specific dates and more information, follow at www.facebook.com/Raising-Grayce-Farm-110298231100113/.

• Little Creek Market in Walstonburg is a one-stop-shop for fall activities including pumpkin painting, pumpkin carving, fall story time, bobbing for apples, corn pit, sunflower field, movies on the farm and bonfires. The farm market will be open and stocked with fall produce, eggs, pecans, honey, as well as fall decor and gifts. Bring the kids, pick out the perfect pumpkin, and stock up on your fall decor, corn stalks, mums, and straw bales. Open Saturdays Sept. 24 – Oct. 29 with movie nights on Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 29. More info and specifics at www.littlecreekmarket.com

• Twiddle Dee Farm in Clinton offers an exclusive invitation this fall for its farm members to experience the farm with their own safe space with no crowds. The farm offers adults an up-close experience with animals and nature in a safe and secure setting. A large brick courtyard for outdoor gatherings, fire pits with firewood provided, outdoor screen and projector, and streaming music in a magical setting can help you unwind, settle your mind and recharge your spirit. Twiddle Dee Farm is open 7 days a week, 7 a.m.-11p.m. for its farm members. To learn more or become a farm member, visit www.twiddledeefarm.online.

• Enjoy fun as a family when you go muscadine picking at Crooked Run Vineyards in Clinton. The farm is open every Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. beginning Sept. 30 until frost. Stay up to date at www.facebook.com/CrookedRunVineyards/.

• Hubb’s Farm in Clinton is celebrating its 15th season of inviting guests to the five- generation family farm. The farm offers a pumpkin patch, farm animals, a 15-acre corn maze, sunflowers, zinnias, Cranky the Combine rides, trackless train rides and more. New this year is a nature trail at the back of the farm. The farm is open Sept. 24 – Nov. 5, Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Book online in advance for weekday educational tours, group outings, or drive-in movie screen rentals. Tickets are available online at www.hubbsfarmnc.com.

• Ken’s Korny Corn Maze in Garner opens North Carolina’s longest running corn maze this fall Sept. 23 – Nov. 6 on Fridays, 4 -9 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sundays, noon -8 p.m. Ken’s Garden Center will be open mid-September and will be stocked with pansies & mums, a large variety of pumpkins, gourds, Indian corn, corn stalks, fall decorations and more. Events are weather permitting, please follow the farm on Facebook or Instagram for the latest updates: www.facebook.com/KensKornyCornMaze/.

• Gregory Farms and Vineyard in Currie will host its fall festival Oct. 1. Festivities will include live music, hayrides, pumpkins, beer and wine, wine slushies, food and craft vendors and more. Admission is $5. For more information and event updates visit www.facebook.com/gregoryfarmsandvineyard/.

• Sonlight Farms Corn Maze in Kenly will open Saturdays beginning Oct. 1 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Find your way through the corn maze, take a hayride around the farm, slide down the giant slide, have a turn on the Bouncin’ Barnyard bounce house, pick out a pumpkin to take home, have a picnic in the shade, play on the playground, climb the rock wall, jump on the bungee bounce, participate in fall games, or take advantage of the family photo props. Stop by the new animal barn with lots of farm animals to enjoy and learn about. Learn more at www.sonlightfarmsnc.com.

• Step back in time to a North Carolina farm in the early 1900s when you visit Living History at the Tobacco Farm Life Museum in Kenly. Every Saturday through the end of October, living historians will be stationed throughout the museum’s grounds and historic buildings sharing about trades, tasks and other aspects of rural life in the years between 1900 and 1939, including one-room schoolhouses, blacksmithing, home life, fabric arts, farming and gardening, woodworking, and more. Talk with them about work and life in the early 1900s and try your hand at some of the farm activities being demonstrated. Visit www.tobaccofarmlifemuseum.org/living-history to learn more.

• Mark your calendars for Hinnant Family Vineyards’ Grape Stomp and Harvest Festival on Sept. 17 to celebrate its 50th anniversary. Head to the Pine Level vineyard for a full day of grape-stomping fun including live music and food trucks. Check the farm Facebook page for ticket info: www.facebook.com/HinnantVineyards/. Hinnant Family Vineyards will also have U-pick muscadines available daily through the end of September.

Western NC

• Cold Mountain Corn Maize in Canton will open mid-September – Oct. 31. Explore the corn maze, sit by the bonfire, and enjoy the fall colors as you take a hayride around the farm. Check Facebook for hours: https://www.facebook.com/Cold-Mountain-Corn-Maize-125804346370

• The annual North Carolina Apple Festival will be held Sept. 2-5 in Hendersonville. Festival goers can choose from a variety of events including a street fair on Historic Main Street, apple breakfasts, a Gem & Mineral Spectacular, and children’s activities. During the weekend many orchards in the surrounding area will be offering crafts, family fun activities such as corn mazes, apple cannons, inflatables, wagon rides, entertainment, food trucks and tours. Learn more at https://visithendersonvillenc.org/north-carolina-apple-festival

• Head to The Haunted Farm in Hendersonville for the best haunted house in North Carolina. The Haunted Farm opens Oct.1. For tickets and to learn more visit www.nchauntedfarm.com

• The U-pick season at Perry Lowe Orchards will begin Sept. 3. Enjoy a tractor ride through the orchard on your way to pick delicious seasonal apples in Moravian Falls. The farm is open during the apple picking season on Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and school tours are available on weekdays from 8 a.m.-noon. Go to www.perryloweorchards.com for tickets and more info.

• Visit Justus Orchard in Hendersonville to pick your own apples or choose from already picked apples. You won’t want to miss the apple house bakery open with fresh apple cider donuts, homemade fried apple pies, cold apple cider and apple cider slushies. Follow Justus Orchard on Facebook to keep up with the crop of 26 different apple varieties. www.facebook.com/justusorchard/

• Sandy Mush Herb Nursery in Leicester is open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays for self-guided walks and plant shopping. Enjoy the glorious fall color as you walk on trails through a botanical preserve. The nursery provides plenty of plants suitable for fall planting and for indoor enjoyment.

• The New River Corn Maze in Boone will be open for the fall season starting Sept. 16. The whole family will enjoy farm rides through the pumpkin patch and navigating the corn maze next to the beautiful New River. Open Fridays and Saturdays 10 a.m. until dark and Sundays 1 p.m. until dark. Follow the farm on Facebook for updates: www.facebook.com/New-River-Corn-Maze-253412035154140/

• The Appalachian Barn Alliance will host its 7th Annual Barn Tour Day Sept. 3 in Marshall. A guided tour of three historic barns in the Hot Springs area will begin at 1:30 p.m., followed by a BBQ dinner and music at the Lodge at Bear River. Tickets are $45 per person or $40 for ABA members. Reserve your spot at www.appalachianbarns.org/barn-day or by calling 828-380-9146.

• MR Gardens’ sustainable nursery in Asheville showcases its plants, offering native wildflowers as well as groundcovers and herbs at plant shows on select Thursdays through Saturdays this fall. Dates are: Sept. 1-3; Sept. 29-Oct. 1; and Oct. 13-15. Hours are 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. For more information, go to www.nativeplantsasheville.com/plant-shows

• Check out the epic fall festival held at Sawyer Springs Vineyard in Hendersonville Oct. 9. The festival includes two bands, a food truck, multiple local vendors, and wine. Well-behaved children and leashed dogs are welcome to join in the fun. Visit http://Sawyerspringsvineyard.com for more info.

• Shipley Farms is celebrating 150 years with monthly tours of the fifth generation family farm in Vilas. Tours are by reservation only and will be held Sept. 17, Oct. 15, Nov. 12, and Dec. 10. Don’t miss the Dinner in the Pasture event Oct.15 featuring local chefs. Call 828-484-1872 or email [email protected] to make reservations or learn more.

Central NC

• 7th Annual “Dinner in the Meadow” Farm-to-Fork Feast will be held Sept. 11 in Louisburg. This features a local foods feast with 12 chefs preparing great dishes. Purchase tickets online to reserve your space: http://www.dinnerinthemeadow.org

• Book your alpaca farm tour at Serenity at Stony Point Alpacas in Stony Point. These educational and interactive tours can be booked at www.serenityalpacas.com. The friendly alpacas love people. You’ll be able to enter paddocks, touch an alpaca, take pictures, feed treats and more.

• Make plans to attend the 17th Annual Italiana Festa, a celebration of Italian culture, food, art, music, and wine, at Raffaldini Vineyards in Ronda Sept. 17 and 18. Also, mark your calendars for the Four Seasons Fall Dinner Oct. 22. Find more events online at www.raffaldini.com.

• Sweet Valley Ranch in Fayetteville will host its Backwoods Terror Ranch Oct. 7-31. Learn more at http://www.sweetvalleyranchnc.com.

• Gross Farms of Sanford operates its Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch Sept. 17 – Oct. 31. Check the website or call for hours. Also check out its sunflower patch from mid-September to mid-October. Sunflower patch appointments available at www.grossfarms.com.

• Cedar Grove Blueberry Farm of Cedar Grove will have a Fermentation Fest Sept. 24 with live demos, vendor market and breakout sessions. On Oct. 1, the farm will have an Apple Fest with live apple pressing, cider donuts, wood fired pizza and music. Tours of the winery are held every Sunday at 12:15 p.m. For more information, visit www.cedargroveblueberry.com.

• Brookhaven Mill Farm of Greensboro opens this fall with on-site camping, B&B stays, fresh produce and fall goods at their market, plus a venue available for fall events such as weddings, gatherings, kids barnyard birthday parties. Plan your visit at www.brookhavenmillfarm.com.

• Huckleberry Trail Farm of Siler City is open the last weekend in September and every weekend in October for pumpkin picking, a corn maze, hayrides, old timey games and good family fun. Visit www.huckleberrytrailfarm.com for more information.

• Smith’s Family Fun Farm of Hillsborough will be open throughout October with its Pumpkin Patch and Sunflower Maze. Call 919-619-2145 to schedule group visits.

• Patterson Farm Market & Tours, Inc. of Mount Ulla will be open Sept. 24 – Nov. 5 for the fall season, including barnyard visits, playground, corn maze, hayrides and pumpkin patch. The market is also open with fall produce, plants and goods as well as homemade ice cream. Buy tickets or schedule your field trip using its website www.visitpattersonfarm.com.

• McKee CornField Maze of Rougemont will be open this fall with two cornfield mazes, hayrides, pumpkins, play areas, animals, train ride for kiddos and more. Enjoy a day on the farm Sept. 24 – Oct. 30. Visit www.mckeecornfieldmaze.com for more information.

• Sunshine Lavender Farm in Hurdle Mills will host its annual Fall Lavender Planting Clinic & Sale Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. At this workshop for home gardeners, learn how to properly site, plant and care for this spring blooming, sun-loving and deer-resistant herb. Field-side demonstrations with Q & A in a beautiful setting. Join a lavender-y yoga class. Come to breathe, stretch and strengthen with Allie Doiron, a registered yoga instructor, certified personal trainer and registered dietitian. Come in costume for the chance to win prizes. The Lavender Love Shop and Farm Market will be open with unique and hand-crafted goods for body, garden and gifts. Lavender plant collections are available for pre-order on the website. Get tickets and learn more at www.sunshinelavenderfarm.co.

• Check out the Apple Barn Country Store, picnic area, playground, group tours, apple picking, pumpkin picking, animal visits, educational demonstrations, and more at Millstone Creek Orchards of Ramseur this fall. Visit the farm’s website for reservations: www.millstonecreekorchards.com.

• Mark your calendar for events at Woodmill Winery in Vale in this fall. The winery will host its Native American Festival Sept. 24, a Spooktacular Children’s Event Oct. 29, and the Christmas Wine Festival Dec. 3. Look for more details at www.facebook.com/woodmillwinery.

• Shop local this holiday season with Baldwin Beef’s Christmas Market at the Farm held Nov. 12 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The Yanceyville farm will host local vendors with handmade items and have the farm store open to shoppers as well. Follow the farm on Facebook for updates: www.facebook.com/baldwinbeef