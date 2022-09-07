(The public reports listed below are provided by the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Aug. 31 — Christopher Aaron Gilchrist, 31, of 195 Dogwood Acres Lane, Clinton, was charged with indecent exposure and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Oct. 17.

• Sept. 1 — Alyssa Christina Negron, 25, of 478 Elon Road, Autryville, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $6,000; court date was Sept. 2

• Sept. 1 — Justin Garrett Reynolds, 29, of 1716 Smoky Canyon Drive, Hope Mills, was charged with carrying concealed gun, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and fictitious/altered title/tag. Bond set at $10,000; court date was Sept. 2.

• Sept. 2 — Arthur Lee Ruffin, 61, of 206 Lewis St., Clinton, was charged with indecent exposure. Bond set at $500; court date is Sept. 19.

