Kitty Fork Outdoors event called biggest yet

This was but a portion of those who came to support and make this year’s dove hunt event its biggest yet.

Retired veteran and Silver Star awardee Staff Sgt Hylton Leftwich was one of many who services were honored during the dove hunt event.

Marvin Frink and his wife Tanisha, left, share a laugh with Jeff and Dana Jones who visited to support the dove hunt event. Marvin Frink owns Briarwood Cattle Farm, in Red Springs, he’s a first-generation cattle owner and Army veteran who started his business to help battle his PTSD.

Rodney Jordan may be gone, but his presence was all around in those that attended.

Rodney Jordan’s jeep was still on the property with mementos of himself inside. His memory was also honored through Saturday’s event.

A day that truly ignited the pride of the American spirit was hosted this past Saturday by Kitty Fork Outdoors, which honored our veterans with some good ol’ fashion hunting.

Veterans with their sons, daughters and loved ones gathered that day for the Kitty Fork Outdoors fifth annual Dove Hunt event. The day was gorgeous as a sea of camo outfits covered the tree lines and hunters awaited their next shots, which were aplenty as the birds were flying.

Then the day was capped off in a way it can only be done in the South with a hearty meal that had all the fixins. BBQ, coleslaw and baked beans were just a few items on the menu and, of course, there was pie. Endless smiles were present throughout the event and countless memories were made on a day that truly showcased what it means to be an American.

Jeff and Dana Jones founded the event, which started as simple desire of wanting to give back to vets. Now into its fifth year, with its biggest turnout to date, they’d share the story on what drove them to start this journey.

“So this is our fifth year and this event is a veteran and child event that we try to put on every year on opening day of dove season,” Jeff Jones said. “It just started from a dream that me and my wife had to give back. This is her family’s property and her father used to farm tobacco and produce here. We love hunting, so what’s better than to give back to the military community by hosting an event.”

“My dad, Rodney Jordan and his brother Glenn, gave us this property, my dad passed away in 2008 so we also put on this event to help his memory to live on,” Dana Jones said. “Because trust me, if he was here he’d be right out there with us. He was the backbone of our family and we just want to honor him and do for our veterans.”

“Wish we could do more to not only honor veterans, but our first responders and just any and everybody that’s fought for our freedom,” she said. “It’s a bunch of good people out there and it’s just getting bigger and better. It about makes my heart burst seeing everybody come together in the community and it’s just so rewarding.”

Since the day was all about honoring veterans, there were plenty coming and a going all day: Veterans like Thomas McRae, who was a triple amputee visiting for the first time with his daughter, and Silver Star awardee Staff Sgt Hylton Leftwich. Both shared their thoughts on being able to attend the event.

“This was lucky for me since it’s my first time,” McRae said. “I’ve never hunted before because of how I grew up but also getting her out here is really nice and it incentives a couple of things. So although I only get to watch because I can’t shoot, it’s been good, I can’t wait to taste the birds everyone else got; that’s the best part. I’d definitely like to come back.”

“It just nice to be able to be out here and to be among fellow comrades,” Leftwich said. “It’s been quite a few years ago, 1968, when I was in Vietnam and it’s just truly an honor and blessing to still be here to share this day with them.”

This year’s event had lots of sponsors and the Jones thanked each one for helping make it a huge success. Sponsors included: Dr. Tim Smith, Red Door Homes, Tom Stafford, Carolina Comfort Air, Cape fear Farm credit, RPI, Mark Mabe, The Atrium Florist, Mark Tyndall, Jason Williams, Eastover Custom Framing, Haywood Bass, Cliff Simmons, Wendy Goodrich, Fletcher’s Grill, Phillip Bell, Gary Ream, Stephen Haire(Carolina specialties), Jody Harrison (Preacher Man custom calls), Dale and Wanda Tanner, Fallen Outdoors, Battle Scar Outdoors, Veteran Creed Outdoors, Healing through the outdoors, NC handicap sportsman and Kitty Fork Outdoors.

“Even though I personally don’t get to hunt, it’s makes me even happier to see all these kids out here with the parents making memories, that’s what it’s all about, making memories,” Jeff Jones said. “I remember hunting with my father, it was just a ritual every year to get out here and do it so today’s been great and amazing.”

“Everybody got some shooting in, I think we got over 100 birds and everybody’s had a great time,” he said. “We had all kinds of giveaways thanks to people that donated all kinds of stuff for us to raffle off. It’s just growing and getting bigger and better every year. We’re just blessed and I’m blessed my wife has this property so that we can share with others to enjoy the same thing we do, that’s what it’s all about.”

“My best friend growing up is Jason Faircloth — he’s got cerebral palsy and my dad, he took in a lot of people,” Dana Jones said. “We’ve seen that a lot and just wanted to do something to help in anyway we could just to show our appreciation, especially to veterans. “This year it’s really just humbling, to see the people that want to give and participate, It’s just amazing and blows my mind.”

“The good food, the good folks and that community support, you don’t get that everywhere but honey, right here in Sampson County, we’re rocking it.”

Jeff Jones has noted that anyone looking to help out for future events or are just interested in donations they can contact him at 910-987-7998 or by email [email protected]

