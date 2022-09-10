(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Sept. 1 — Arnol Manuel Diaz Meza, 20, of 2215 SE Blvd., Clinton, was charged with assault on a government official/employee. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Sept. 28.

• Sept. 1 — Darwin Antonio Martinez, 37, of 10513 Hwy. 50, Newton Grove, was charged with assault on a female and communicating threats. No bond listed; court date is Oct. 18.

• Sept. 1 — Fausto Antonio Ventura, 27, of 1015 Hargrove Road, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female and communicating threats. No bond set; court date is Sept. 22.

• Sept. 2 — Richard Todd Dawkins, 53, of 2894 Corinth Church Road, Roseboro, was charged on out-of-county warrant with injury to personal property. Bond set at $500; court date was Sept. 8.

• Sept. 2 — Franklin Javarus Keith, 21, of 714 Bray St., Wallace, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and littering. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Sept. 30.

• Sept. 2 — Amanda Sabillon, 20, of 403 W. Boney St., Clinton, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Sept. 30.

• Sept. 2 — Samantha Jones Hayes, 40, of 1600 Erwin Road, Dunn, was charged with simple assault. No bond listed; court date is Sept. 20.

• Sept. 3 — Candra Nichole Capers, 49, of 590 Southwood Drive, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Oct. 6.

• Sept. 3 — Jesus Vazquez, 55, of 694 Rector Road, Crossville, Tenn., was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Oct. 25.

• Sept. 3 — Jose Benito Garcia, 20, of 430 Dewberry Lane, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats and simple assault. No bond set; court date is Oct. 20.

• Sept. 4 — Daniel Martin Tatum, 25, of667 County Line Road, Roseboro, was charged with burglary/breaking and entering, resisting public officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $3,500; court date is Oct. 17.

• Sept. 4 — Jalaza Lane Spearman, 21, of 10785 Harrells Hwy., Harrells, was charged with carrying concealed weapon and driving while license revoked. No bond set; court date is Oct. 27.

• Sept. 5 — Theresa Monique Sinclair, 30, of 198 Old Brick Mill Road, Roseboro, was charged with second degree trespass. Bond set at $500; court date is Sept. 20.

• Sept. 6 — Johnny Ray Faison, 63, of 1309 Jasper St., Apt. C, Clinton, was charged with second degree trespass. No bond set; court date was Sept. 8.

• Sept. 6 — Gina Whitaker, 43, of 903 E. Balsey St., Clinton, was charged with larceny. No bond set; court date is Sept. 19.

• Sept. 6 — Joshua Tyreck McPhail, 21, of 141 Dennis Lane, Clinton, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine by possession, sale, transport and delivery. Bond set at $175,000; court date is Sept. 16.

• Sept. 6 — Jaylin Stephon Belton, 20, of 3330 Hewberry Lane, Raleigh, was charged with misuse of 911 system. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Oct. 18.

• Sept. 6 — Erica Sheranda Satchell, 35, of 196 Bubba Gump Lane, Salemburg, was charged with cyberstalking. No bond set; court date is Sept. 22.

• Sept. 7 — Crystal Antorinette Beard, 43, of 313 McKoy St., Clinton, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. No bond listed; court date is Oct. 18.

• Sept. 8 — John Lynwood White, 36, of 308 Eastover Ave., Clinton, was charged with carrying concealed gun. No bond and court date unlisted.

