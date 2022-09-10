Most of us have heard of the three wise men who came to worship Jesus upon hearing of His birth. However, just how many wise men were there? Nowhere in God’s word does it say there were three wise men. The text actually says, “there came wise men from the east to Jerusalem” (Matt. 2:1). Some may have gotten the idea the number was three from the fact that there were three gifts presented to Him: “gold, and frankincense, and myrrh” (Matt. 2:11). All we really know is that there were at least two for the plural was used. It is really not important to our salvation to know if there were two, three or twenty wise men. Such knowledge is not really crucial to our salvation. However, as we have already noted in a couple of previous articles, some knowledge is absolutely crucial if we are to have a home in heaven in the end. Knowledge of where we find authority for that which we do in the realm of Christianity is absolutely crucial. The authority must be God’s word and specifically for Christianity, it is the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Another crucial bit of knowledge is to know the relationship between faith and obedience. For the most part, man has a tendency to pit the two against themselves as if one would rule out the other. It seems to be common to man to go to the extreme on many issues, when often the answer is somewhere between those two extremes. The Roman Catholic church put so much emphasis on works that the early reformers who founded the various denominations stood staunchly again any effort on the part of man being necessary to salvation. Faith only was the answer they found for their opposition to the works of man, including obedience to any of the commands of God. However, as already noted, the truth stands between these two extremes. It is not uncommon to hear, “you are just being narrow-minded” when one demands we stick strictly to what the word of God says. Of course, we need to be narrow-minded, because that is just what Jesus said we should be. He said, “Enter ye in at the strait gate: for wide is the gate, and broad is the way, that leadeth to destruction, and many there be which go in thereat: Because strait is the gate, and narrow is the way, which leadeth unto life, and few there be that find it” (Matt. 7:13-14).

Does the Bible teach that salvation is dependent upon faith? Most certainly! Paul told the Ephesians, “For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God” (Eph. 2:8). He told the Romans, “Therefore being justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ” (Rom. 5:1). And he told the Galatians, “For ye are all the children of God by faith in Christ Jesus” (Gal. 3:26). However, one might note that nowhere did he use the world “only”. The fact that faith is mandatory does not in any way make obedience to God’s commands less mandatory. We can easily point to commands that must be obeyed in order for one to be saved. For instance, Jesus said, “He that believeth and is baptized shall be saved…” (Mark 16:16). Peter said, “The like figure whereunto even baptism doth also now save us…” (I Pet. 3:21). In like manner we are commanded to repent (Acts 2:38; Acts 3:19, Luke 13:3) and to confess Christ before men (Matt. 10:32-33; Rom. 10:9-10).

Now, let us look at the Biblical relationship of faith and obedience. There is a long list one can go through in Hebrews chapter eleven that show the proper relationship. Abraham is among those whose faith is lauded in that text. What Abraham did, he did by faith (Heb. 11:17). What he did was what God had commanded him to do. In that passage, it was the offering of his son Isaac. One of the clearest examples in that list is seen in verse 30. By faith the walls of Jericho fell down, after they were compassed about seven days. James shows the relationship of the two, also using Abraham’s faith. He wrote, “Was not Abraham our father justified by works, when he had offered Isaac his son upon the altar? Seest thou how faith wrought with his works, and by works was faith made perfect? And the scripture was fulfilled which saith, Abraham believed God and it was imputed unto him for righteousness; and he was called the Friend of God” (James 2:21-23). A faith that saves is a faith that obeys! Obedience to the commands of God, even if we can’t see just how that is the right thing to do is proof that our faith is real. Israel had faith that God would cause the walls of Jericho to fall, but it was not until they obeyed God’s instructions that the wall fell. Man is not saved by faith alone, but by faith that is strong enough to cause obedience to His commands.

