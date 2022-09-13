Members from Helping Hands of Sampson County, The Grateful Shed and The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office gathered with Deputy Caitlin Emanuel and her husband Trent at Performance Ford on Friday for a heartfelt moment. That moment was to present her with the check from the money earned from those that supported the ‘Benefit For Caitlin’ fundraiser event held on Aug. 12. The event was meant to raise money to help Emanuel and her family while she’s still recovering after being shot in the leg multiple times on July 23, while attempting to apprehend a suspect. She was responding to a stolen vehicle report. Pictured, from left, are Chris Sessoms and Susan Corliss-Bland of Helping Hands, Trent Emanuel, Caitlin Emanuel, Sheriff’s Capt. Eric Pope and Terry Lee of Performance.