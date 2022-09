Clinton Garden Club held its first meeting of the year recently. Camille Sizemore Dunn presented the flower specimens brought in by members, and led discussions about each one when shown.

From left: Imogene King, Brenda Edwards and Mary Burke Bass made sure members received their updated yearbooks.

New member, Lila Maxwell, right, donated the door prize. It was a lovely piece of artwork she had created depicting a tree in all four seasons. Merrie McLamb, left, was the lucky winner.

