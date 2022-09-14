Alumni hope to see park developed on site

Sampson High School building after its collapse on June 26. The buildings, one of which was previously condemned, and another now collapsed, are set to be razed.

The Sampson High School Alumni Association on Friday voted unanimously to recommend demolition of their building adjacent to the one that the City of Clinton had already condemned.

The vote comes on the heels of a City Council meeting earlier this month, where the association’s Phase 3 development director, Robert Bennett, announced that his committee was going to recommend this action to the association’s executive board.

Bennett spoke before the mayor and council members on Sept. 6. “We have been meeting regularly, trying to make some decisions. We’ve been in constant contact with (Planning Director) Mary Rose, and the committee has voted to recommend to the association that the annexed building be demolished along with the other building.” Bennett stated at the time that he expected the association’s determining vote to happen in the next two or three days.

Council member Holden Dubose expressed his condolences. “Our heart does go out to the association,” he offered.

Mayor Lew Starling lamented as well. “I wish we had a better ending to this story.”

Bennett extended his own pleasantries. “At this time, we’d just like to say thank you to the council.”

The city will obtain written permission from the association and expects to receive contractor bids for the demolition of both buildings by Thursday, Sept. 15, as stated by Rose.

The association contends that its story is not over. It has plans to turn the site into a memorial park that commemorates the memory of the school and offers a space for the community to thrive. Association President Dr. Jesse Williams puts it this way: “We think this is going to be just as exciting as renovating the old building,” he said. “The park is just the beginning. We still have not quit fighting our effort to continue to grow.”

Sampson High School was an all-Black Rosenwald school on McKoy Street in Clinton operating from 1924 until integration began in the late 1960s. “A lot of people just don’t realize just how important the old Black schools were,” Williams commented. “You get emotional about things like this because you know how important it has been.”

The plans for the memorial park include an amphitheater for community use and memorial plaques recognizing some former faculty and other key individuals, said Bennett, who has been a member of the alumni association since 1973 and who served as national president from 1993 to 1997 and later as business manager.

They also hope to build the park in such a way that it can accommodate some of the plans they had for the building itself, such as a place for tutoring and rental space, Williams chipped in.

The city owns the gymnasium on the property, but they are willing to let the association use it to display various paraphernalia, including trophies from 1930, according to Bennett.

In this month’s council meeting, Rose alluded to cooperation with the association. “We’ve worked really well together and look forward to continuing to work towards the future of the property as well.”

SHS carries a proud legacy. Many of its teachers had advanced degrees like master’s and PhDs, but didn’t have the opportunity to teach at universities due to segregation. “That’s why students did so well in these schools,” Williams remarked.

Bennett and Williams themselves both were hired to teach at integrated schools. Bennett was the first black teacher at Midway High School in 1967, and Williams started in Clinton High School the year before that.

Williams appointed Bennett as Phase 3 director late last year after the roof collapse first occurred. The association made efforts to raise funds to restore the structural integrity of the building, but on June 26 of this year when the entire front building of the school collapsed, the writing was on the wall. “We were trying to buy some time,” Bennett admitted. “But when it collapsed June 26, we knew then it was probably time for us to sort of re-shift our thoughts.”

The City Council last month, absent alumni association officials, discussed the city’s condemnation order that was approved in July for the first building and how it did not apply to any other building, as noted by Rose and City Manager James Duncan. “We just addressed the front building, the main building, in our notifications and documents, so we don’t feel like we can encroach any further,” Rose stated in that meeting.

Rose revealed that there was asbestos found in both buildings and pictures showed decay in the second building. Despite the lack of assurances, the city bid both buildings out for demolition in advance.

The bidding process needed at least 30 days to play out “in trying to give the different contractors, many of which are from out of town, the opportunity to get into town to the look at the buildings. Because we’d really like to walk the property and go through with them the specifics of what’s being demolished and hopefully garner the best price because this is a big project,” she pointed out.

The alumni association will be sent a bill for the cost of demolition, Rose confirmed before the council last month.

Williams assembled the executive board responsible for giving the final decision about the fate of the second building via Zoom Friday evening. The executive board consists of all eight members of the executive committee, the elected officers, as well as the four chapter presidents and an additional representative from each chapter — Clinton, Fayetteville, Raleigh and the Metropolitan Washington, D.C. area —for a total of 16 people.

The national president had always been leaning towards using the executive board, rather than just the executive committee. “We would want to make sure we have as wide of representation as possible,” he asserted.

Despite the setback with demolition of the buildings, the alumni association is looking ahead to a long future. “We are very proud of where we are in our 50th year and looking forward to another 50,” Williams declared.

Williams, class of 1960, expects the association’s scholarship recipients to carry on its legacy. The SHSAA has provided scholarships to over 230 students to the tune of $499,000. Many of those students have come back to work with the association in various respects, including two national presidents. “They’re just beginning to live,” Williams said.

Two of the former scholars have just become life members of the organization.

Life members pay their dues in one reduced lump sum rate rather than the annual fee. “It’s just amazing how we can come up with key programs at the right time to make sure the organization kept growing. No organization can exist without a solid financial base, and the life membership program gave us that,” Williams explained. “Look at what you can do when interest rates are high, and you can let that money make money for you.”

The association has also raised money through its golf tournament since 1988 to help fund scholarships and other philanthropic acts, including pioneering the “Fuel the Bus” campaign that gives children school supplies. “We’ve not stopped the other programs.”

Bennett concurred. “We’re still raising money for scholarships, and we’re still giving scholarships, and we’re still trying to recruit the younger generation.”

Williams openly expressed his love for the SHSAA, prompting Bennett to proffer the adage, “There’s no romance without finance.”

India K. Autry can be reached at 910-249-4617.