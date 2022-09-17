Do you know Good Samaritans among us who embellish opportunities to serve the Lord through caregiving? Caregiving for people who cannot care for themselves happens in multiple ways: hospital care, Hospice care, family care, and people who feel called to go into homes as part time or ‘round the clock caregivers. Being a caregiver requires much patience, practice, persistence, paying attention to detail, pressing forth in faith on difficult days, and doing the duty God expects us to honor first and foremost in all we do: LOVE!

The task of caregiving is admired and appreciated by all those who have needed a caregiver to watch over a Loved One – patient – in a hospital, nursing home, or in one’s own home. How do we count the ways caregivers courageously step up to their calling and create a loving atmosphere for patients and family members who are experiencing a season of sickness or situations when help is necessary and appreciated for their loved one in need? It is impossible to give all the accolades deserved and to share names of every amazing caregiver in our communities who give of their time, energy, and expertise every day to help people in need.

However, if each of us salutes the Good Samaritans we know in our own personal way, think of how much love and encouragement will be spread from one end of Sampson to the other. After all, we’re the largest county in North Carolina with communities dotting every highway and byway across the place we call home sweet home. Therefore, let us show our appreciation to every area of caregiving including: first responders, law enforcement, firemen, doctors, nurses, nursing assistants, pastors, churches, local ministries, long and short term care facilities, in home caregivers, and individuals who are called to respond to people in need with cards, visits, calls, and prayer. We can make a positive difference in tough times for people requiring care and families in need of help to ‘keep on keeping on’ with loved ones receiving good, quality care!

Three local caregivers come to mind as I see the beautiful face of a lovely lady — I love like a mother — who encouraged me to write about Good Samaritan Caregivers among us. Mama Ann sends cards to thousands and shares Jesus in her smile, ways of living, and joy that rises up from a heart beating with gratitude for God’s bountiful blessings. She understands the importance of caregiving up close and personal. Her life’s calling was nursing; she was among the best of the best throughout her career! And in seasons when sickness knocked on her door, she joyfully welcomed care givers God sent her way. Tim and I visited this dear lady when she was recovering from knee replacement surgery twenty years ago. Dr. John welcomed us in their home and struck up a conversation with Tim as I made my way to her bedroom. Ann smiled through her pain while sharing words of appreciation for a meal, visit, and prayer. Dr. John begged us to stay awhile longer, but Tim told the good doctor – her beloved caregiver – that we would come again when she was feeling better.

Tim and I continued to pray for our dear friends, but time ‘got away from us’ and we never found (took) the time to visit them again. And in God’s perfect timing, He called Ann’s beloved and my beloved husband Home to live with Him. Now, the two of us again circle ‘widow’ when we fill out papers in waiting rooms; yet, our hearts beat even stronger with Love and Joy as we serve the Lord and cherish precious memories. One of the Sonshine Kids’ favorite places to go was Mrs. Ann’s house. She always took time to talk with each child, making them feel like the most special child of God in the whole wide world. Now, let me pose this question for all of us living good and loving the life God has given us… Are we living out loud in love – visiting, calling, caring, sharing, praying for and showing people that we really care.

Our heavenly Father seemed to take control of my heart strings and fingers on the keyboard that brought forth this story about a Good Samaritan who spreads sunshine across Sampson County and beyond. Next week, I will share the rest of the story about three Good Samaritan caregivers.

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.