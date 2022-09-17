The prophet Daniel prophesied of a kingdom that God would one day set up (Dan. 2:44). The prophet Isaiah spoke of it as follows: “And it shall come to pass in the last days, that the mountain of the Lord’s house shall be established in the top of the mountains, and shall be exalted above the hills; and all nations shall flow into it. And many people shall go and say, Come ye, and let us go up to the mountain of the Lord, to the house of the God of Jacob; and he will teach us of his ways, and we will walk in his paths: for out of Zion shall go forth the law, and the word of the Lord from Jerusalem” (Isa. 2:2-3). The Jews during the time of Christ were watching and waiting for that kingdom to come. As Jesus began His personal ministry, the Bible says, he “went about all Galilee, teaching in their synagogues, and preaching the gospel of the kingdom, and healing all manner of sickness and all manner of diseases among the people” (Matt. 4:23). In the model prayer that Jesus spoke in teaching His disciples to pray included the prayer, “thy kingdom come. Thy will be done in earth, as it is in heaven” (Matt. 6:10). However, many of that time and multitudes today have misunderstood the nature of that prophesied kingdom. Since Israel was no longer the powerful nation that it was from the time of the first three kings to the prophesied fall to Babylon, many sought a resurrection of the physical nation of Israel with Jerusalem as the capital city and a throne in the palace there with a king sitting upon it. Just mere minutes before the Lord ascended into heaven to sit upon the right hand of God, the apostle asked him, “…Lord, wilt thou at this time restore again the kingdom to Israel?” (Acts 1:6). The doctrine of premillennialism, held by multitudes today includes the view that God intended for Jesus to be crowned king in Jerusalem and sit upon the old throne of David and reign, but His death called for a temporary fix until the Lord could be sent back to establish that kingdom. The church was the answer to that, serving as a substitute until the Lord returns to set up His kingdom.

What is crucial that we understand is that such an earthly kingdom was never in the plans of God. The kingdom that was to come was a spiritual one and it did in fact come already. We noted already that Daniel prophesied of the coming kingdom saying it would come to pass in “the days of these kings” (Dan. 2:44). One only has to go back through the interpretation of the vision as given by Daniel to see that the “these kings” spoken of there was the Roman Empire. That alone tells us it is not future unless the Roman Empire is to rise again. However, we can narrow it down further. When they began their preaching, both John the Baptist and Jesus began by teaching “Repent ye: for the kingdom of heaven is at hand” (Matt. 3:2; 4:17). At hand is somewhat relative, yet in no way can two thousand years be at hand. But, the scriptures narrow the time a bit more. During His own three years of public ministry, Jesus said, “Verily I say unto you, That there be some of them that stand here, which shall not taste of death, till they have seen the kingdom of God come with power” (Mark 9:1). Since the kingdom would come during the lifetime of some of those present, either the kingdom has already come, there are some of those people still living today (nearly 2,000 years old) or the Lord was wrong. In addition to this, the apostle Paul stated that the Colossian brethren had been delivered from the power of darkness, and had be translated into the kingdom of his dear Son” (Col. 1:13).

It is crucial that we recognize that the kingdom and the church are the same institution. Jesus called it His church is one verse and the kingdom in the very next” (Matt. 16:18-19). Isaiah said the coming kingdom would be the house of God (Isa. 2:2-3) and Paul told Timothy that the church is the house of God (I Tim. 3:15). The beginning according to Isaiah was in the last days (Isa. 2:2). Peter said the day of Pentecost recorded in Acts chapter two was the beginning of those last days (Acts 2:16-17). If one will notice the tense in which the words church and kingdom are found, they will notice that it is always future tense for both prior to that day of Pentecost and always present tense following that day.

Finally, as concerning the kingdom not being a physical one with a man sitting on the throne in Jerusalem, note what Jesus told Pilate. He said, “my kingdom is not of this world” (John 18:36). He had told the Pharisees earlier, “The kingdom of God cometh not with observation: Neither shall they say, Lo here! Or, lo there! For, behold, the kingdom of God is within you” (Luke 17:20-21). It is all important that we recognize that Jesus the King of kings presently rules over His kingdom.

