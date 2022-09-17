A well-known name locally, Chris Oates of the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office retired at the beginning of this month after 30 years of service in law enforcement. Oates started with the Clinton Police Department in 1992 and rose to the position of patrol lieutenant before becoming the service commander for Fayetteville State University. A few years ago, Oates returned as a corporal serving as a bailiff for the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office. District Court Judge Robert Gilmore posed with Oates on his last day as bailiff. ‘Chris is as well respected of an LEO as you’ll find. He was always professional and calm,’ said Gilmore. ‘I asked to switch out bailiffs as I wanted his last day to be with me. I’ve known Chris since not long after he started on the PD, and although I’m younger than him, he always treated me well and with respect.’