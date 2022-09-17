Relocated business finally holds ribbon-cutting

Michelle Cooper raises her hands in joy for reaching one year after relocating to Main Street with the Ultimate Gallery.

All these people were loyal friends, family and partners who gathered to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the Ultimate Gallery’s relocation.

A joyful day went down recently at the Ultimate Gallery located in downtown Clinton as owner Michelle Cooper celebrated their one year anniversary at their current location on Main Street.

”Sitting at my desk, I’m excited, little nervous and beyond grateful that God choose little on me, to show the world just how great he is,” Cooper said on Facebook, prior to the big day.

While they were commemorating a year anniversary Cooper marked the day with a ribbon cutting. Something she never got the opportunity to have since starting the business.

“We are celebrating one year here and three years in business and we’ve been so busy we never got to have a ribbon cutting,” she said. “That’s a sign of how good God has been to use. Every building we’ve been into we had multiple funerals we had to work for.”

“Even that first week we came here I was on a U-Haul and hit somebody’s car but that was confirmation that God was good and looking over me. Then, on top of that, we had about seven funerals to cover in that same first week.”

“So we never had an actual ribbon cutting and I was told that a ribbon cutting is not necessarily a grand opening event,” she said. “A ribbon cutting is a celebration of something new and I know that every day God gives us new graces every day. That’s why we’re having this ribbon cutting to celebrate our one-year anniversary.”

Since it’s relocation a year ago, the Ultimate Gallery has grown significantly from what it once was. What use to be a place with just over 20 vendors has more than doubled in that year.

“We definitely learned how to have a lot more vendors — we just downsized, so we are maximizing our space; now we have like 44 vendors,” Cooper said.

Not only are twice as many vendors operating out of the Ultimate Gallery now, but they’ve evolved far beyond just a place to sell wares and grow a business. Cooper shared just a glimpse into the many operations that now function there, including classes — her favorite.

“I’ll start by saying the thing that I’m most proud of is that I’ve created an actual classroom here in the Ultimate Gallery,” she said. “I was an instructor at Sampson County College for floral design but before anything I’m a business woman and my time is so valuable. So being able to create classes on my time is great.”

“So instead of having an eight week course, and I got to go out to the schools, and carry all this stuff, I created my own classroom and most of the time I have about 22 students.”

In these classes, Cooper teaches her students all the tricks of the trade she’s mastered that has made her name in floral design.

“If you look at the Ultimate Gallery Facebook page, you’ll see we set up whole classes that vary per week,” she said. “One week is bow making, another reef and silk flower design and then next week would be live flowers. We have Welcome Board classes, craft classes and then we have refresher classes where we learned it all.”

“However, you don’t have to attend all of them, you can pick and choose which ones to sign up for. Because, you know, everybody might not want to learn everything and some people just want to learn how to make a bow.”

“I want people taking these classes to have that freedom, although we do the bow classes quite often,” she said with a laugh.

While floral design is an aspect Cooper is well known for, that’s not all she offers in terms of her classes.

“We also do women’s empowerment classes,” she said. “We have an issue in our community where help isn’t truly helping people in need. So we also focusing on teaching people how to identify their needs and why they’re in need. So we give you tools to help yourself.”

“I’m also not the only person that uses this class,” Cooper said. “We have people that come in and teach insurance classes and crafts. I also have a tax business and help teach people how to create different streams of income for themselves. We also teach people about budgeting, one of our vendors holds coupon classes where she teaches how to effectively shop when wanting to eat healthy. We do a lot of stuff in this little room.”

With the Ultimate Gallery continuing to grow, Cooper said there is plenty in store.

“I’m not really sure yet what all we will do next I’m just waiting to see what God has in store for me,” she said. “I will say, though, that I’m going to be unveiling a new not-for-profit business focused on community empowerment soon, so stay tuned.”

