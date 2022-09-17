Rotary clock will be dedicated, time capsule buried

Clinton will celebrate the 200th year anniversary of its founding at the annual Square Fair, scheduled to be held downtown next month.

The courthouse square event kicks off on Friday, Oct. 7, with a concert by the band Spare Change on Vance Street from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The next morning at 10 a.m., the bicentennial will be memorialized by a Rotary clock dedication at the corner of Main and Lisbon Streets. The clock will be a large, four-faced pedestrian clock with a turn-of-the-century look like the one erected in Garland, according to Joel Rose, president of the Sampson County History Museum.

For the rest of Saturday until 3 p.m., fair-goers can choose between a variety of activities. The Sampson Arts Council will be hosting art activities on Main Street. The Sampson County History Museum, at 313 Lisbon St., will be open to the public. Its 11-building complex includes a place dedicated to military history among others.

The Ol’ Lightin’ Rods Car Show will be running at the Clinton City Market, and various vendors and exhibitors will be stationed along Main Street, Vance Street and Lisbon Street.

At 2 p.m., a BBQ cook-off winner will be announced on the Main Street side of the Sampson County Courthouse.

Along with the Rotary clock dedication, the city will bury a time capsule to be opened at its 300th year anniversary in the year 2122. Rose has been brainstorming ideas. “I want it to be something that people 100 years from now will find interesting, something that won’t deteriorate and that represents what Clinton is like today,” he explained.

The history museum president purchased a stainless steel Heritage time capsule, which he said should be sufficient to keep moisture out and help ensure its contents remain intact for the duration of burial. Any writings included in the time capsule will have to be on acid-free paper, Rose noted.

When time capsules were discovered in a Confederate statue removed from the courthouse lawn in 2020, the contents were tattered and faded because they were in two Mason jars, which don’t have airtight lids. Still, the items from the statue’s erection in 1916 have been preserved at the museum.

There is already a time capsule outside the courthouse available for public viewing placed there in 1984 to celebrate Sampson County’s bicentennial.

Sampson County and Clinton both are older than most localities in the nation, Rose pointed out. For example, Clinton was incorporated before Denver, Colo.

Indeed, Heritage’s website list of celebration ideas for time capsules includes “centennial,” a 100th year anniversary, but not “bicentennial,” a 200th year anniversary. Clinton is older than most cities by more than 100 years, Rose said. “Sampson County has a lot of history.”

The planning department has previously announced the bicentennial committee’s “Give 200” initiative. They are asking everyone to give 200 of something to celebrate the city’s 200 years of existence, use the hashtag #Give200Clinton, and email Planning Department Director Mary Rose at [email protected] to keep the city abreast of the service activities underway (no relation to Joel Rose).

“The members of the Clinton Bicentennial Committee have put much thought, time, and effort into developing several events and activities to make this year special for our community,” Mary Rose wrote.

India K. Autry can be reached at 910-249-4617.