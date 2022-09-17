Meeting called to talk challenges, ‘create context’

County Manager Ed Causey delivers his budget message earlier this year. That budget, and county finances as a whole, will be the subject of a meeting next week. ‘It is pretty apparent that a lot of times people don’t have all the information that may be helpful as they come in and talk about some of the challenges we have,’ said Causey.

Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton continues to implore county leaders for additional deputies and higher pay for his personnel, a plea that has endured in recent weeks through social media, building steam since an online petition began circulating last month to rally residents.

A special meeting has been set for Wednesday between county administrative staff and commissioners to further discuss budgetary concerns and the general financial status of Sampson, an effort County Manager Ed Causey asserted would be “trying to create context and make sure people have accurate information on a wide variety of subjects they may be talking about.”

Thornton has utilized his Facebook page over the past month to express what he has described as a dire situation. Just this week, the sheriff reiterated that lower pay has meant less deputies — which is translating into longer response times.

“You’ve read about the lack of adequate funding for our Sheriff’s Office and the impact that has on our ability to keep Sampson County safe,” Thornton stated in a post Wednesday. “As deputies leave for jobs in nearby counties that pay higher salaries for the same positions, we have fewer deputies patrolling our communities than necessary.”

“The real world impact?” he posed. “Here are a few examples from the past week: Incident: Shots Fired. Response time? 34 mins. Incident: Disturbance. Response time? 60 mins. Incident: Domestic situation. Response time? 39 mins,” the post read. “This is a big county and fewer deputies means longer response times to citizens who need our help. Our team is doing everything we can to cover while short staffed, but this is a problem.”

“I’ve pleaded with the county manager and commissioners,” the sheriff stated. “They have agreed there is an issue, but have yet to solve the problem.”

Earlier this month, Thornton said two animal control deputies were reassigned to serve civil process — such as child support papers — and to work grand jury in the courtroom due to vacancies in those areas, leaving animal control services limited indefinitely until openings could be filled.

“We should not be reducing the level of service to Sampson County Government, but this ongoing problem of inadequate pay for our officers is having a negative ripple effect,” Thornton stated. “Failure to adequately fund the Sheriff’s Office has far reaching effects in Sampson County.”

The string of posts from Thornton began last month, when he rebuked what he called less than competitive wages for deputies, noting more than a dozen current vacancies in his department and imploring the public for support. A petition was started calling on county commissioners to “fully fund” the Sheriff’s Office, an online effort that received thousands of signatures hours after being posted Aug. 17.

In the days leading up to the petition, the Sheriff Jimmy Thornton Facebook page was inundated with messages from residents and Sheriff’s Office employees, who expressed their dissatisfaction over deputy wages and their concerns for safety, while also chiding county officials for the perceived slight of the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office. Those comments have persisted.

“Sampson County Sheriff’s Office has four deputies on patrol at night when we need at least eight,” the petition read. “That puts citizens at risk and deputies, guards, and patrolmen at risk. The Sheriff’s Office needs to replace 13 deputies, guards and patrolmen who’ve left. To replace the deputies, guards, and patrolmen we’ve lost, and to keep our county safe, we need to pay law enforcement officer’s competitive salaries.”

“These vacancies make it unsafe for citizens and deputies,” Thornton previously stated. “That leads to one last question: Do we have the right spending priorities? Here’s a fact: Sampson County does collect enough taxes. It doesn’t need to raise taxes. But we do need to set priorities – and spend tax money wisely.”

Thornton said that spending task lies with Causey and commissioners. Sampson County currently has a tax rate of 82.5 cents per $100 valuation. Thornton maintains that raises don’t have to mean a higher tax rate.

County: Support given to sheriff

Assistant County Manager Susan Holder, serving as the county’s public information officer, this week released a statement on behalf of the County Manager, addressing what county leaders deemed an ongoing challenge over the years and not one that is specific to Sampson.

“The Sheriff is certainly correct in acknowledging that the County Manager is the Chief Budget Officer for the County,” that statement read. “Following our traditional budget preparation process, the current budget was presented to the Board of Commissioners in May. This budget was developed based on input from all departments. There was a duly-advertised public hearing regarding the proposed budget in early June, as required. Anyone with any concerns/comments had the opportunity to offer their input; however, the Sheriff did not offer additional input.

“We acknowledge the current challenges expressed by the Sheriff. However, several points of clarification are needed,” the county statement continued. “First, these challenges have been ongoing for several years.”

Raises were approved between July 2021 and January 2022, “demonstrating our board’s ongoing efforts to mitigate those challenges,” the county statement read.

“Second, many of the adjoining counties are facing similar challenges in multiple departments. The current challenges we are facing are regional, statewide, and national,” the statement read. “Sampson County strongly supports law enforcement and all other departments served by the county. We look forward to further evaluating these challenges and others moving forward in a methodical, prudent manner as is appropriate for such impactful issues. A historical review regarding the sheriff’s department will substantiate that they have received strong support from the county for many years. Certainly, we are not discounting current concerns.”

In May, Causey highlighted the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office in his 2022-23 budget message. He did say that the tax support received by the Sheriff’s Office is more than any other department in the county.

“Last year, we reported that their total expenditures had increased 62% over the last 10 years,” Causey stated in May.

“All departments should be very proud of their efforts and accomplishments in generating revenue. Relative to the net cost of operating the Detention Center and Sheriff’s Office, the net tax support to operate their operations (operating expenses less revenues) is $11,061,873,” Causey stated at the time, using proposed budgetary figures for 2022-23. “This total amount of tax support increases significantly when the debt service for their building is included. This is more tax support than received by any other department and each of the school systems, including the community college.”

Last month, Sampson Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Sue Lee took to social media to express her support for law enforcement but said she wanted to “share some facts.” She noted the county’s tax rate as already being higher than that of surrounding counties. She also cited a 12.1% salary increase the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office received during the past fiscal year. Detention department salaries were increased 17.1%, she noted.

“The commissioners have been diligently working on getting them where they need to be,” she stated.

“Had we funded all of the budget requests from our departments, that would have added almost (30 cents) to our current rate of (82.5 cents per $100) rate,” Lee noted. “The sheriff’s department asked for a 25% increase over last year, and we were only able to increase it by 6%, which came to over a $765,000 increase over last fiscal year’s budget for the sheriff/detention budget. This is the highest funded department in the county. The city and county school budgets together do not reach this level. We chose not to fund many items from all across the county because there was simply not enough money.”

‘We deserve better’

Earlier this week, the Board of Commissioners held its regular monthly meeting. During the public comment portion, just two people offered comments to the commissioners about the sheriff’s issues that hundreds had engaged with via Facebook in the preceding weeks.

In her comments, Ruth Cantrell of Clinton informed the Board of Commissioners that three more deputies had left the Sampson department since the middle of August.

“As a citizen of this county, I listen to the radio and I hear calls back up. Just this past week, (there were) two deputies covering this entire county,” Cantrell maintained. “I sincerely hope that y’all are going to think long and hard and do something to correct this. Two of the deputies went to Harnett County for a whole lot more money. And I’ve heard the rumors about many deputies are making over $70,000 — well, I can attest to you personally that the one that I live with, and have lived with for 28 years, does not even make half that. It is a crying shame how long response times have gotten because nobody wants to do the job when you can go work at Lowe’s and make about the same amount of money.”

Also at Monday’s meeting, Jo A. Strickland of Garland offered her comments.

“I’m really disgusted that we’ve lost so many deputies in this county to other counties due to the lack of funding from the county manager and the board,” said Strickland. “We, as the citizens, demand better. We pay this money — this is our money and we should be able to request that things be spent in a way that protects all the citizens of this county.”

She offered a recent incident — “a drug addict event” — that she said occurred at the Family Dollar in Garland. A deputy was called, and it took more than 30 minutes to get anyone to respond to Garland, while employees “were scared to death with somebody jumping over the counter trying to break into the cash register.”

“This is unacceptable, folks,” said Strickland. “As a commissioner for the town of Garland, we’ve had to resort to hiring off-duty deputies — paying them more than we can actually afford — to get some coverage in our area.”

Strickland mentioned another incident on Sunday night, which she described as “a drunk driver flying through Garland that took out the telephone pole.” It shook the walls and felled hanging photos at her North Ingold Avenue residence, where her grandchildren were. She said she was lucky that it happened to be a night when one of the deputies for the town was on duty, so a deputy was there within two minutes calling in the support needed to take care of the wreckage and the low-hanging wires that she said threatened the safety of her family and others.

“Y’all can do better. We deserve better; we pay better,” Strickland attested.

Causey requested that Monday’s meeting be recessed to reconvened for the workshop, which is slated for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the County Auditorium.

“We’ve been talking about putting a workshop together to be able to have some one-on-one time with commissioners, and maybe have some in-depths conversations,” Causey said. “Basically we would like cover questions that people have on the budget, the general fund and our financial status in general. We want to talk about Human Resources and some of the challenges we’re having across the board there. In addition to that, we will be talking about trying to create context and make sure people have accurate information on a wide variety of subjects they may be talking about. A lot of times, people call me and share with me information — and they’re sincere and good-hearted — but it is pretty apparent that a lot of times people don’t have all the information that may be helpful as they come in and talk about some of the challenges we have.”

“Hopefully, that meeting will be interactive and give the commissioners the opportunity … now, as a workshop, this is between staff and the commissioners,” Causey continued. “The public is welcomed to listen, but that will not be a public engagement-type of meeting.”

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.