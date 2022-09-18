The Clinton City Council held their monthly meeting earlier this month, approving improvements to the city’s recreational facilities, among other matters.

The meeting opened with proclaiming September 11, as First Responders Appreciation Day and a remark by Mayor Lew Starling. “We all have been changed by 9/11, a horrible act,” he lamented. “But it brought out the best in many of us.”

The council then turned to old business, including passing the ordinance that bans commercial trucks through the central business district which was presented before the council last month. The city manager, James Duncan, emphasized the purpose of the new law. “The point of this is to get the trucks to bypass that district and to eliminate truck traffic unless they’re making deliveries,” he said.

Planning department director Mary Rose clarified the restricted area. “The boundary extends down by Fastenal, the Presbyterian church, Walgreens and then the museum.”

On to new business, clean-up weeks were scheduled for next year — April 17-21 in the spring and October 16-20 in the fall.

Other items of new business involved the city’s water system discussed by Public Works Director Chris Medlin. The council adopted a resolution from the N.C. Division of Water Infrastructure for a grant to administer a stormwater survey to find an area where easements might be needed and to update the Geographic Information System mapping accordingly.

Another grant was approved to fix the culvert over Cattail Branch River on College Street. “It’s been failing for the last ten years,” Medlin noted.

The council also agreed to finance some improvements requested by Clinton Recreation and Parks Director Jonathan Allen. The multipurpose field lights that are falling down will be replaced the week after Thanksgiving with no interruption to youth football games taking place there.

The endeavor will come in at $264,000, as expected, with a vendor vetted by Duke Energy.

The other recreations undertaking given the council’s stamp of approval was the Royal Lane Park Tennis Court Project, which will replace the currently unusable courts with two new tennis courts with more to come at a later date.

These courts will have pickleball lines, making them dual-use courts, Medlin pointed out. The park is set to end up with four regulation courts and two U10 courts, smaller courts accommodating kids ten and under.

The project weighs in at $187,970.70, $25,000 more than a bid that came in earlier this year in February. That lower bidding contractor become non-responsive, so the project was put back out to bid on August 1, with the current figure coming back as the lowest bid.

Officials noted that the budget will have to be amended to account for the extra expense, most likely out of the general fund.

The two courts will take about four months to complete, as well as all of the drainage and prep work required for the future project. “You don’t want to go back and re-do the land, basically making sure that everything is drained properly, because you’ll mess up the existing courts,” Medlin stressed.

Council member Wanda Corbett asked about the cost of the latter project, considering the preparation work paid for in advance. Medlin couldn’t say for sure but suggested that the more years that go by, the more expensive the mission likely will be.

The contractor is Carolina Courtworks out of Charlotte, prompting council members and the mayor to ask questions to verify that the vendor had been properly vetted.

The council also approved the financing of a leaf vacuum truck for the sanitation department requested by Finance Director Kristin Stafford, in the amount of $225,000 with payments beginning next fiscal year.

Mayor Starling announced Clark Hales, a board member for Clinton City Schools, to replace Josh Hill on the Recreation Advisory Board. Dr. Andres Fleury-Guzman and Dean Jordan, whose terms were previously set to expire next month, will stay on the Clinton-Sampson Airport Advisory Board.

Manager Duncan spoke about the state labor department’s Safety Awards Banquet held last month and the City of Clinton’s recipients. “It just goes to show this city’s staff’s dedication to safety and having so many years without an incident — it’s something to hang your hat on.”

