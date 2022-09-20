Russell Lee recognized posthumously for dedication

A large group and county and town leaders, supporters and local seniors were on hand to mark the recent reopening of the Harrells Senior and Community Center.

At long last, the Harrells Senior and Community Center, which serves as one of the county’s nutrition sites, has reopened. It was closed nearly two and a half years — through the pandemic and while renovations could be made to improve the building — and the doors were opened back last month with a ribbon-cutting and celebration.

On Aug. 25, 2022, the Harrells Seniors and Community Center members held a reopening ribbon cutting ceremony and open house to celebrate the return to the building after a long closure. A champion of the facility, the late Russell Lee, who was a key cog in seeing the renovations occur, was also honored as part of the festivities.

In March 2020, the Senior Nutrition Site Community Center had to close its doors due to COVID. The Community Center Board subsequently received a grant to completely renovate the building, requiring it to be vacant. Harrells and county leaders said the grant and plan to renovate the building was the result of the hard work and dedication of Lee, who passed away June 24, 2021, prior to the renovations beginning.

When the site closed, the town of Harrells allowed seniors to use the activity center to ensure that seniors would receive their meals during the closure.

Renovations were completed in July 2022, and the center was able to reopen. The celebration open house was described as an opportunity to show off the building’s new look to the residents in the area, and to attract to new senior participants to the nutrition location. It was also a way to thank everyone for the collective efforts they put into renovating the building.

“The Harrells Community Center and the Nutrition Site pays a special tribute to its founder, Mr. Russell Lee who was instrumental in securing the grant project and the design for the building. His hard work and dedication will not be forgotten,” said Lethia Lee, wife of Mr. Lee and commissioner for Sampson County’s fourth district.

Sampson County Department of Aging’s Nutrition program has seven nutrition locations located throughout the county. They serve an estimated 50,000 meals to an average of 250 seniors each year.

Sampson County Department of Aging is always looking for volunteers. Please contact Nutrition Site Manager Rachael Wilson at 910-592-4653 for more information.