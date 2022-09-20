If issue continues, Newton Grove will ‘lose ability to treat water’

NEWTON GROVE — Long-awaited water treatment plant fixes are finally happening for the town, following the board’s approval of a large financial repair fund during its last meeting.

The project itself consists of two major repair issues, one being on a inner wall of the clarifier and the other is to the skimmer arm. To remedy these problems, the board unanimously voted to dedicated more than $50,000 in funds needed to get the issues fixed.

Clarifiers are settling tanks built with mechanical means for continuous removal of solids being deposited by sedimentation, while the skimmer arm is used to remove the floating solids such as scum and grease from the primary clarifiers.

To get a better understanding of how dire these issues could be if left untreated, Public Works Director Glenn Holland attended the meeting to break down the severity of these problems and why repairs were needed sooner rather than later.

“What we’re looking at here, with the wastewater treatment plant, is that the inner wall is deteriorating; it’s trying to come apart and it’s trying to separate,” he said. “If this continues, the rate it’s going, that wall’s going to drop down and we’re going to lose the ability to treat water.”

“One other thing that’s created a problem is the skimmer arm,” Holland continued. “The skimmer arm is supposed to go around and keep all the debris pushed off of that wall, but, because the skimmer arm’s not working, all of that stuff just builds up and kicks up on the wall. We often go down to clean it on the weekend, and by next weekend, you’re right back having to skim off that debris and carry it out again.”

Holland then went on to discuss the finances needed to repair both issues, which is where the $50,000 came in.

“We’ve got the prices here to consider for doing these repairs,” he said. “The first one is $37,642, which is to replace the inner wall and the skimmer arm repair is $14,o14. These two things here, they need to be done and they need to be done sooner than later.”

“So with that being said, with these two items, you’re looking at a total of $51,656.”

The board did approve of a resolution during the same meeting for a grant they’ll try to get to help with funds needed for other projects around town. Holland said the wait window was potentially too long.

“The resolution you signed tonight … other towns that’ve done that application in the spring, are just now getting notification whether or not they actually received funding, just like we’re going after,” he said. “Unfortunately, if you get the funding, it’s 2024 before you can spend the money. Will our plant last to 2024? Maybe. Can I promise you it’s going to last until 2024? Absolutely not.”

Holland also noted that a lot of noise was being made inside the plant and that their gearbox could be the problem. If so, that’d be another $38,000 worth in repairs needed. Fortunately, he said it was something they could fix on their own if they could locate it, saving a lot of the cost.

He also mentioned that the plant didn’t have an SCADA system Alarm Autodialer in place even though the infrastructure for one was in place. While needed, it wasn’t as pressing or financial burdening as the main two issues at hand, Holland attested.

“The big thing right now, for me, is that wall and the skimmer arm,” Holland said.

Funding for these repairs will come from remaining money in the town’s American Rescue Plan (ARP) Funds, which currently stands at just over $87,000. Before the board voted to use that money for these repairs, Town Clerk Amanda Bradshaw made sure to stress the cash flow results of making that decision.

She noted that those funds, while earmarked for water and sewer use, were all that was remaining of the ARP Funds, which will be gone once spent.

“If you look at your cash balance report that I gave you, right now, in the water fund, there’s $31,509,” she said. “We have already borrowed from the general fund $30,000 for water and sewer. There’s the ARP Fund that has $87,000. Once you use that for water and sewer that’s gone.”

“When you look at what we’re spending here for the wall and skimmer arm, it’s going to cost roughly $53,000 and that’s not including shipping and tax.”

Bradshaw wasn’t opposed to using the ARP Funds for the water treatment plant repairs, but said she was merely bringing it to the board’s attention. It did, though, spark some small back and forth.

“We have been using that money for basic water and sewer repairs and, again, once that ARP money is gone, it’s gone,” she said. “So if we have sewer pumps, or water meters or whatever that’s out, we’ve been using that instead of dipping into the water/sewer cash. Because, technically, if you look at this, we only have $1,500 right now in water cash if you really want to look at it the right way.”

“So this is our backup for water/sewer,” she said. “I agree with the board about doing the repairs; I just want you guys to understand the cash flow of the situation.”

“My question, which I’ve got to say — and I understand what you’re saying — but we’ve got a 30-year-old sewer plant and we’re going to keep having breakdowns,” Commissioner Alan Herring said. “Is our revenue great enough to cover our cost? If it’s not, we need to address it and we don’t need to wait.”

“That’s our problem, that’s why we’re where we’re at, because we need to address it.”

“I agree with you and using the $50,000 is fine, but once that money’s gone, it’s gone,” Bradshaw responded. “The water and sewer cash pays for salaries, electricity, phone, payroll tax — there’s more to it, than just water and sewer repairs in that amount of money. That cash flow has to be there in order for us to pay the bills.”

“Exactly right, but what I’m saying here folks is that we’re sitting here hashing back and forth about the ARP money and it’s going to run out, I get that,” Herring said. “But, we’re going to continue to have breakdowns and we’ve got to have revenue from the sewer plant to address our issues.”

“So while we have the money to get these repairs done, we need to go ahead and do something about them.”

With no further discussion, Commissioner Cody Smith made the motion to go forward with using the ARP money to fund the repairs. It was seconded by Herring and all were in favor.

