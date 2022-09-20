National week kicked off in Sampson

Even the smallest of youth came to show their love for America and were all smiles for the Constitution Week event.

These ladies were just a few of the Sampson residents who showed their patriotism by attending the Constitution Week event.

Sean Capparuccia was one of the guest speakers during the Constitution Week event. He spoke deeply and passionately on the importance of the Constitution for America.

Richard Clinton chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution members came dressed in their best outfits that represented the times back when the Constitution was first signed.

Proud patriots gathered around the steps of the courthouse in downtown Clinton on Friday, joining in with one another to celebrate the start of this year’s Constitution Week.

For those unaware, Constitution Week is celebrated every year to commemorate the Constitution’s rich history, importance and how it still serves American’s today. The celebration was started by the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) in 1955 after they petitioned Congress to set aside the week of Sept. 17-23, annually, to be dedicated for the observance of Constitution Week.

Since the DAR started the tradition of Constitution Week the local Richard Clinton Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution sponsored the event for Sampson County. As part of celebration Angela Tousey, regent, Richard Clinton Chapter, shared a deeper dive into Constitution Week’s history and significance.

“On behalf of the Richard Clinton Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution I welcome all in attendance to the start of Constitution Week,” she said. “Each of you here stand in observance on that day in 1955 when this organization petitioned US Congress to set aside Sept. 17th through the 23rd of each year in the commemoration of Constitution Week. Congress adopted the resolution on Aug. 2, 1956, and President Dwight D. Eisenhower sign it into Public Law number 915.”

“This celebration’s goals are three-fold: to encourage the study of the historical events that led to the framing of the Constitution in September 1787, to remind the public that the Constitution is the basis of America’s great heritage and foundation for its way of life and to emphasize US citizens responsibility to protect, defend and preserve the US Constitution,” she added.

Keeping with the traditions of Constitution Week, each year the mayor reads the proclamation that ushers in its official start. Mayor Lew Starling once again had the honors of reading the proclamation.

“I am going to read this proclamation which says, Whereas we the people of the United States in order to form a more perfect Union, establish justice, ensure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense and promote general welfare and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our posterity, do ordain and establish the Constitution of the United States preamble to the Constitution of the United States.”

“Constitution Week is America’s most important document,” Starling said. “The Constitution of the United States is the guardian of our liberties. This celebration of the Constitution was started by the Daughters of the American Revolution in 1955, when they petitioned Congress to dedicate this week. Whereas Sept. 16th, for the full minute in the city, and across this nation, we will celebrate this occasion. Now therefore, I, Lew Starling, Mayor, do declare this Constitution Week.”

After Starling’s reading the public was regaled by Penny H. Lockerman, vice regent, Richard Clinton Chapter DAR on the deep history between the Constitution and DAR. That was accompanied by profound words on the Constitution and it’s significance from speakers Sean Capparuccia and John Thornhill, Thornhill being a member of Sons of the American Revolution.

Another one of the highlights from this event every year is the Richard Clinton Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution honoring of a veteran with the Outstanding Veteran Volunteer award. This year’s recipient was Avon Jones, whose dedication of service was detailed by DAR chapter member Joan Carr during her presentation.

“Every year the Richard Clinton Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution honors a veteran for his outstanding service to his brother veterans and his community,” she said. “This year, it is an honor to have this deserving man, Mr. Avon Jones, as our chapter’s Outstanding Veteran Volunteer Award winner. “

“He has pledged himself since his honorable discharge in 1992 from the U.S. Army, to doing his best to honor his fellow American veterans and his community,” she continued. “He was in service to his country from 1973 through 1992 and was at Fort Bragg during Desert Storm and Desert Shield. He has been past commander of American Legion No. 319, he is senior vice commander and secretary of Veterans of Foreign Wars No. 7547. A member of the Masonic Lodge No. 263 as a 32-degree mason, a member of the Veteran Council at Sampson County Veterans Services and a past president of the Veterans Council.”

These were only a few of Jones’ more than notable feats, which Carr continued to share in her speech.

“He transports veterans to VA Hospitals in Fayetteville, Durham and Wake Forest, as needed,” she said. “He also plays taps at veterans funerals and special events like Veterans and Memorial Day. He helps to serve at fundraisers for veterans, he served to help raise money for high school scholarships, medals and certificates for Junior ROTC recipients.”

“He volunteers about 800 hours of service to other veterans and communities per year,” Carr added. “Mr. Avon Jones has devoted himself to the welfare of veterans and others. Mr. Jones, thank you for all you have done — we are most grateful.”

Following the award presentation, Lockerman gave the closing statement and the event was capped off beautifully with the posting of the colors by Clinton High’s JROTC.

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-249-4231. Follow us on Twitter at @SamsponInd, like us on Facebook, and check out our Instagram at @thesampsonindependent.