Blood donations come in; SRMC preaches importance

Francheska James, another of the Sampson Regional phlebotomists, was all smiles during church member Brenda McLamb’s donation session.

People throughout the community gathered at Piney Green Missionary Baptist Church in Salemburg on Sept. 15 for a great cause as that day marked the return of their annual blood drive.

The blood drive was a group effort between Piney Green and Sampson Regional Medical Center. Although every person that attended couldn’t give blood, the event was still a huge success as 23 people showed up — an increase from the church’s previous drive.

One of the members from Piney Green, Lesia Henderson, was onsite to tell the story on why her church started the blood drive.

“Our church had a blood drive in 2019 and we had about 20 people to come,” she said. “It was our first blood drive and we started that with the encouragement of we’re gonna let it be an annual thing but, due to COVID, that knocked us back.”

“So this is the second time that we’ve had it and we as a church wanted to do this as a ministry and an outreach in the community,” she said. “We were offering homemade cookies, also prayer for anyone that comes in and then you get to give blood. So what a great combination of having that ministry.”

To help administer the blood drive two phlebotomists and a donor phlebotomy technician from Sampson Regional were on site. Each of them shared their thoughts on being a part of this noteworthy endeavor.

“It feels really good that we’re able to keep the blood into the community and we know that it’s from the people of Sampson County,” phlebotomist Adam Arredondo said. “Usually we have really good turnouts and it’s been pretty awesome. So again, it makes us feel good when we’re able to come to places such as Piney Green Church. I just feel really privileged to be able to come out here with our community and be able to draw blood and help save lives.”

“Well over the years, like watching even my mother who had to have multiple blood transfusions in her life, being able to watch people come out knowing that a few minutes of their time is gonna save somebody else means a lot to me,” Dusty Thompson said. “Being able to be a part of it and knowing the little things that we can do — even if it’s just collecting — it’s saving people’s lives. It all stays right here and seeing the people that come into the hospital that need the transfusions, knowing it comes from the people around here, people are really stepping forward to help.”

“It feels really good, especially knowing that it’s gonna save someone’s life,” Sampson Regional phlebotomist Francheska James said. “My mom passed away from colon cancer and she had to get quite a few blood transfusions and so it feels good to know that we’re having a part in saving someone’s life and helping the community because our blood donations to the hospital stay in Sampson County, in the community.”

“We just want to encourage people to come out and donate and save a life,” James said. “It’s very important because we don’t know when we might have to have it one day and if they don’t want to make an appointment, we’ll take walk-ins.”

As the phlebotomist mentioned an interesting fact worth noting about the blood donated is that it will stay inside Sampson County. The Sampson Regional Medical Center is one of the three hospitals on the East Coast in North Carolina that has it’s own Donor Center. Which means blood products stay in Sampson County at Sampson Regional and they don’t have to sell blood like at other donation sites.

“Being that Sampson Regional is one out of three hospitals that have their own blood donor center is amazing,” Henderson said. “The blood that is donated in Sampson County stays in Sampson County and it is not sold to any other place — I think that’s significant.”

Sampson Regional also shared so more interesting blood drive facts that were worth knowing for general knowledge about giving blood which included:

• They do allow 16 and 17 year old’s to donate with parental consent and forms are available onsite.

• You can donate blood every 56 days.

• The blood donor center is not limited to donations or on campus sites to anyone that would like to host a blood drive. However, they do not have a mobile unit as of yet.

• They take all blood types.

• Tips for a good donation are to eat a good well balanced meal and hydrate.

• Make sure to have some form of ID when coming to donate.

• You don’t need an appointment to donate on blood drives that are opened to the public.

• One simple donation can save up to three lives.

• The donation process can take up to 30 minutes.

“I’d like to say thank you, thank you, because one donation can save up to three lives, what a beautiful thing to do as a church family, as a community,” Henderson said. “I also want to say thank you to the church for allowing us to do this through our women’s ministry and thanks to Sampson Regional for coming out and being so accommodating.”

“It’s just been a great opportunity, a great outreach for our church and I want to encourage other church families in the community to open up their doors as well.”

Those with questions about donating can give Sampson Regional Medical Center at 910-592-2689.

