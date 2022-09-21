Council showcases local art, urges support

Jonelle Strickland was giddy during ‘Show up for the Arts’ as she welcomed in new and returning members.

Pictured, from left, are Sampson Arts Council executive director, Kara Donatelli; Clinton Sampson Chamber of Commerce executive director Matt Stone and showcase artist Derek Roscher. They took a moment to share smiles with one of Roscher’s pieces during ‘Show up for the Arts.’

These boards were covered in photos of some of the projects the Arts Council supports.

Neil Donnell Ray, a poet out of Fayetteville, was part of the live entertainment at ‘Show up for the Arts.’

The path leading up to the Victor R. Small House was used as a canvas during ‘Show up for the Arts.’

These fabulous prizes were up for grabs for any who joined or renewed their member with the Arts Council.

Families enjoy some art and crafts in the one of the rooms where local artist Skylar Carson, left, was holding paper-themed activities to match Derek Roscher’s showcase.

A close-up look at some of the many pots that were crafted.

The clay pottery studio was open during ‘Show up for the Arts,’ where guests had the opportunity to enjoy hands-on activities.

Local Roseboro artist Derek Roscher was mingling all over the place with guests who were interested in his showcase, which is still on display.

A fun festivity that connected the community and the arts went down at the Victor R. Small House this past Thursday thanks to the Sampson Arts Council’s membership drive event “Show up for the ARTS.”

“We’re just so excited that everybody’s shown up for the arts and we’re really excited that we had such good crowd support,” Sampson Arts Council executive director Kara Donatelli said.

“It’s great to be out and to see the people from the community out and about as well,” Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Matt Stone said. “It’s been a lovely evening here tonight at the Small House. The Arts Council hosts a number of events and this is another great one all-around for friends and family of Sampson County.”

“Show up for the ARTS” had plenty in store for those that came out to participate. There was live music provided by Michael Daughtry, a Sampson County singer/songwriter and Neil Donnell Ray, a poet out of Fayetteville. There were pottery classes from Sampson Arts Council instructor Marsha Rogers and Sampson artist Skylar Carson hosted paper-themed art activities for families.

There was, of course, delicious food and beverages, which were served from food trucks Flash BBQ, T and T Grill on Wheels and R&R Brewing — not to mention the main cause for the event besides fun, the membership drive.

Since part of the event was about getting and renewing memberships, Jonelle Strickland, Board of Directors president, was there to share the details on that front.

“This is the first time we’ve done a membership drive event and it’s been very exciting to have a reception that has welcomed children as well as adults,” she said.

“We’ve got information around so people can see where their membership dollars go,” Strickland said. “Some of it goes to winter and summer art camps, scholarships, pottery classes and to our new program we started the end of last year, the Artists in Schools program. We’re also sponsors of the Alive After Five series. We have a big presence in the community, so we’re excited for any memberships.”

There’s also a special prize promotion going on for those that join or renew their membership between now and the end of October.

“We had food vouchers for the first 20 that joined or renewed tonight,” she said. “But, folks that join by the end of the membership drop period, which is October 31, are automatically entered to win four great prizes — one being a two night stay at the King and Prince Resort at St. Simons Island in Georgia, a beautiful print, a photography session and a beautiful pottery bowl that was made by one of our pottery teachers.”

Another big draw of the event was the ongoing art showcase that was still on display for local Roseboro artist Derek Roscher. Some activities for “Show up for the ARTS” were based on his signature paper art style. They were a huge hit for both parents and children alike.

He’d share feelings of joy on how he felt about so many people embracing his art with so much love and support.

“I’ll just say that I’m just overwhelmed at how many people like it,” he said. “I had no idea that this many people would like my work. The pictures I thought would sell didn’t sell and the pictures I never thought would sell in a million years, I could’ve sold three or four times.”

”I mean, there’s just no telling for everybody’s taste and it’s hard to have your own perspective when you’re doing it,” he said. “The things I like, other people don’t necessarily like and the things I’m not so fond of other people love, you can never tell.”

“Either way this has been an amazing experience and I’ve enjoyed every bit of it.”

For those interested in joining the Arts Council, Donatelli said this in her closing remarks: “As always we appreciate everyone’s support and we’re encouraging people to become members of Arts Council and find out what we have going on here in Sampson County with the arts. We do a lot of things from art classes for children and adults, to music events, to grants for artists and organizations and so much more.”

To find out more about membership to the Sampson Arts Council, visit www.sampsonarts.net/membership.

