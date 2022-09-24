Are you in need of something quick and easy for dinner? This recipe can be assembled in less than 10 minutes with ingredients you have on hand. It can be prepared in the morning (or the evening before and left in the fridge overnight) and will be ready when you get home from work. It’s also very versatile! Any variety of cream-based soups will work in this recipe: cream of chicken, cream of celery, cream of mushroom, etc. You can also substitute any part of the chicken, with or without the bone, for chicken breasts, just keep in mind that removing the skin can help decrease saturated fat and calories.

Ingredients:

· 6 (4-5 ounce) boneless, skinless chicken breasts

· 2 (10 ¾ ounce) cans fat-free cream soup (chicken, celery, or mushroom)

· 1 (4 ounce) can of mushrooms

Directions:

1. Place chicken breasts in slow cooker.

2. Pour both cans of undiluted soup and mushrooms over the chicken.

3. Place the lid on the crock pot and cook on low for 8-10 hours.

Sydney Johnson Knowles is an Area Family & Consumer Sciences Extension Agent, with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service. She can be reached by calling the Sampson County Center at 910-592-7161.