(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Sept. 14 — William Kash Phillips, 35, of 501 Edwards Ave., Bladenboro, was charged in out-of-county warrant with obtaining property by false pretense. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Sept. 28.

• Sept. 14 — Joe Nathan Killett, 47, of 107 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Clinton, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $10.000; court date is Sept. 30.

• Sept. 16 — Regina Lynn Skenandore, 41, of 198 Plainview Hwy., Dunn, was charged with communicating threats and assault by pointing a gun. No bond listed; court date is Oct 3.

• Sept. 16 — Elias Casir Marshall, 18, of 108 Old Place Lane, Clinton, was charged with possession of stolen firearm, possession of marijuana up to half an ounce and carrying concealed gun. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Oct. 28.

• Sept. 16 — Haley Carter, 24, of 96 Lorraine Road, Clinton, was charged with carrying concealed weapon. No bond set; court date is Oct. 27.

• Sept. 16 — Houston Dillon Mckenzie, 26, of 4855 Roanoke Road, Newton Grove, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Oct. 28.

• Sept. 18 — Daniel Elijah Barnett, 38, of 306 W. Clinton St., Roseboro, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is Oct. 11.

• Sept. 19 — William Justin Faircloth, 31, of 4746 Plain View Hwy., Dunn, was charged with communicating threats, assault on a female and violation of a court order. No bond set; court date is Oct. 19.

• Sept. 19 — Christopher Evan Jackson, 32, of 396 Hairr Lane, Salemburg, was charged with violation of a court order. No bond set; court date is Oct. 4.

• Sept. 19 — Francisco Lopez Santis, 40, of 399 Old Mill Branch Lane, Clinton, was charged with driving under the influence and fleeing to elude arrest. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Sept. 30.

• Sept. 19 — Gene Howard Grice, 44, of 233 Yankee Lane, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Oct. 4.

• Sept. 19 — Tra Aljandra McFadden, 22, of Roseboro, was charged with breaking and entering. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Oct. 20.

• Sept. 19 — Ralph Bailey Dale, 33, of 1615 Alderman Mill Road, Dunn, was charged with simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $25,000; court date is Sept. 30.

• Sept. 21 — Brandon Lee Thompson, 28, of 113 Shane Lane, Dunn, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Oct. 18.

• Sept. 21 — Antonio Lorenzo Jones, 33, of 5483 Sophia Bill Road, Fayetteville, was charged with larceny and resist, delay and obstruct. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Oct. 20.

• Sept. 21 — Timothy James Tew, 47, of 1410 Sunset Ave., Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired and open container after consuming alcohol. Bond set at $750; court date is Nov. 22.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.