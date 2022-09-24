On Monday, Sept. 19, the Clinton Lions Club was privileged to have as their guest, District Governor 31N Mayra E. McCloud and Zone Chairman Derick Mitchell. District Governor McCloud who also serves as state chair of The ‘Technology for the VIPs’ made a presentation about new innovations for the visually impaired. One innovation is EnChroma glasses for people who are color blind. Lions officials cited a statistics that 1 of 12 males and 1 of 200 females are color blind, equating to 2/35 students in a classroom. Many people go into adulthood before realizing they are color blind. Only 11 states test children for color blindness. A simple widely available test can determine this. Another innovation is the WeWalk, a revolutionary smart cane with smartphone. This traditional white cane has sonar and GPS navigation capability, guiding users to public transportation and advising one what’s around. McCloud also demonstrated eSight,, the most advanced and versatile enhanced vision device. It looks like a visual gaming device one wears, however it has much more capabilities for the visually impaired, benefitting over 20 different eye conditions, including macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, optic atrophy, retinal detachments, nystagmus and more. Pictured, from left, are: Bill Miller (who has a WebWalk in hand), Travis Joyner, James Blackmon, McCloud, Vernon Clifton, Sara Pleasant (who is wearing the eSight device), Dan Holland, Don Wrench, Pam McGuirt, Steve Cox, Kay West, Nick West, Lee West and Zone Chairman Derick Mitchell.