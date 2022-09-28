The Sampson County group of NC A&T alumni recently hosted a panel discussion in observance of National HBCU Week at First Baptist Church, 900 College St., Clinton, highlighting the theme ‘Why HBCUs Still Matter’with an emphasis on getting youth to better appreciate HBCUs. The panel, moderated by Larry Sutton, consisted of Helen Bronson, NCCU; Charlotte Murphy, Livingstone; Marcus Bass, NC A&T; Edward Faison, NCCU; Nicholas Green, NCCU; and Raymond Smith, Jr., NC A&T. On Thursday, Sept. 22, members of the Sampson County HBCU community conducted a balloon launch in recognition of the NC10 HBCUs. This event was in conjunction with a panel discussion held during National HBCU Week at First Baptist Church, 900 College St., Clinton.