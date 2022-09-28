Welcome to another week of football, Sampson County football fans — and what an interesting week it’s going to be. With the expectation of inclement weather at the end of the week due to Hurricane Ian, all of our local teams have rescheduled their games to Thursday night. With Friday night looking like a washout, this was certainly a reasonable expectation. So, with that, let’s take a look at the expected matchups for this week!

Midway vs Red Springs

After starting the season off with back-to-back losses, the Raiders have reeled off four consecutive wins, including a 2-0 start in Southeastern Athletic Conference play. They have a pretty good chance of making it 3-0 this week against Red Springs, who comes into Spivey’s Corner winless at 0-5. With the exception of two of their losses, the Red Devils have been pretty competitive in all of their games. Unfortunately for them, though, Red Springs just hasn’t been able to secure any wins. Can they finally do it this week? Honestly, it’s going to be a tough task. Earlier in the season, I would have said that the Red Devils offense could potentially grind out a win for them as defense had been one of the Raiders weaknesses. The past few games, though, their defense has improved pretty significantly, including pitching a shutout last week against Fairmont. As they began their scouting efforts on Red Springs, Midway should be expecting to see a ton of rushing plays. Taquan Ellerbe, Curtis Wilson, and Jakelsin Mack have all seen considerable action this season and lead the Red Devils rushing attack. There is certainly a heavy dose of rushing coming Midway’s way but Red Springs has also shown the ability to throw the ball, though not near as much. On the season they have rushed for 713 yards and passed for 297, so you see why it’s much more likely the Raiders will a lot of running plays. Can Midway’s improved defense continue to perform well and contain the Red Devils? We’ll find out!

Game time Thursday is 7 p.m.

Clinton vs Fairmont

Last week’s game against East Bladen was somewhat of a measuring stick for how the conference could unfold. The Dark Horses have had two big wins to kickoff SAC-7 play and, honestly, should make it a third one this week against the Golden Tornadoes. Fairmont isn’t having the best of seasons and is now coming off a 26-0 loss to Midway. This week against Clinton will likely be just as much of a blowout, if not worse. The Dark Horses right now are a clear favorite in conference play and this week’s game should help solidify that belief. They are a force to be reckoned with on both sides of the ball and, offensively, present as a dual-threat with the ability to both throw and run the ball effectively. No disrespect to Fairmont, but this game could be over by halftime.

Game time Thursday is set for 7 p.m.

Hobbton at Rosewood

The Wildcats kick off Carolina 1A Conference play this week with a road trip up to Rosewood. The Eagles are 2-4 entering the contest, with wins over North Johnston and Southside and losses to Princeton, Whiteville, C. B. Aycock, and Northside-Pinetown. With the exception of their 41-7 loss to Whiteville, Rosewood has been fairly competitive in all of their games so I’d expect this to be a great matchup. Stats are not provided for the Eagles so it’s hard to detect what schemes Rosewood will utilize. I’d imagine, though, that the Wildcats coaching staff has seen film and knows what to prepare for. It’s Homecoming at Rosewood, so extra emotions from that may give the Eagles some added edge. Nonetheless, Hobbton, with their arsenal of weapons in both rushing and receiving, will offer up a solid challenge as they look to spoil homecoming!

Game time Thursday is at 7 p.m.

Harrells vs Cabarrus Academy

The Crusaders have had a bit of rough go the past few weeks, losing an overtime heartbreaker, then having a game cancelled due to forfeiture, and most recently a blowout loss to North Raleigh Christian. Right now, HCA is looking for anyway to get back into the win column and get some confidence back. This week, they host Cabarrus Academy, who comes in at 3-2 overall and, on paper, seems to have a bit of an upper hand. For comparison, though they also lost to NRCA, the Cougars fared much better, losing by just two possessions at 42-26. The Crusaders can expect to see a heavy dose of Cabarrus’ ground game as the Cougars come in boasting 712 yards of total rushing against just 118 yards of passing. Junior running back Will Jones has seen the brunt of the work, accounting for 616 rushing yards on his own. This matchup will also spark a rematch of last years state championship game, which Cabarrus won 34-31. Even so, the Crusaders will have to battle hard if they won’t to break back into the win column.

Game time at Harrells is 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Union at Lakewood

This week’s Game of the Week comes to you from Highway 242 in Salemburg as the Union Spartans and the Lakewood Leopards are slated to do business. After a trio of wins turned into a pair of losses, the Leopards emerged back into the win column last week, picking up a thrilling 35-34 OT victory at Pender. This was a significant win for the Leopards but in turn, doesn’t bode well for Union, who endured a 75-0 loss to the Patriots at the beginning of the season. Another signal for how this game could go is the Spring Creek matchups: Lakewood beat the Gators 52-0 while the Spartans lost 52-50 in triple overtime. These head-to-head comparisons certainly point to a big Leopards victory, but there is a reason you line up and play the game. After finally generating some offense and producing points last week, can the Spartans keep their offense rolling and be competitive with the Leopards? Or, will Lakewood put up a big win? We’ll find out Thursday!

Game time is 7 p.m.