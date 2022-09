The Lakewood Leopards will hold its annual homecoming game on Thursday, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m., hosting the Union Spartans at James E. Lewis Field. During halftime, the homecoming court will be presented and the new homecoming queen crowned. Pictured are the nominees. From left, are: front row — Hannah Register, Ko’Mauri Evans and Carrie Monk; and back row: Shyann Spell, Kaylyn Iverson, Annagrace Jackson, Haley Parker, Natalie Maynor, Kaylee-Grace Newton and Honestee Williams.