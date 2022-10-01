The other day, I saw a political ad where a politician was promoting same-sex marriages as a reason why people should vote for him in the upcoming election. Only 10 years ago you would not have seen such an add. In addition, only 10 years ago, you would not have seen all of the sexual perversion that we see being advertised and promoted all across this country. There use to be a time that much of what we see today would have been hidden and kept in the closet. Today it is all out and even glorified by some pastors, government officials and schools. What does God say about all of this and how did we get here.

This sin was first mentioned in the Bible in Genesis 18:20-21. It says, “And the Lord said, because the cry of Sodom and Gomorrah is great, and because their sin is very grievous; I will go down now and see whether they have done altogether according to the cry of it, which is come unto me; and if not, I will know. “ All sin cries out to God for judgement. The sin here was homosexuality. This sin was and is very grievous to God. So much so, that He would later call it an abomination to Him. Abomination means “a cause of disgust which is due to the unspeakable possibilities of human depravity. Sin is sin, but God does hate some sins more than others. That is why He calls some sins and abomination to Him.

Although in this current dispensation, we are no longer under the law, but under God’s grace. The Law is still important to all of us because it tells us what sin is and it leads us to conclude that we all need Jesus. In Leviticus 18:22-30 God tells us if a man has sex with a man and a woman has sex with a woman it is a sin. and an abomination. He also says we defile ourselves when we do so and the whole land is defiled. God goes on to say that He will visit this sin upon the land. This means GOD will bring some type of judgement upon the land and the land will vomit out her inhabitants. In Corinthians 6:9 , GOD says those who practice homosexuality shall not enter into the Kingdom of Heaven. But they will do so if they repent.

As I said before, God first mentions this sin in Genesis Chapter 18 and He brings judgement on this sin in Genesis Chapter 19. But how did the early world get to the point where an area was consumed with this sin. God explains it to us in Romans 1:17-32. God lets us know in this passage, that in the early days of man, he was suppressing the truth of God in unrighteousness and in ungodliness . Man even suppressed that there was a God and began to worship idols of animals and men. As a result, God gave them up to uncleanness through the lust of their hearts which caused man to dishonor their bodies between themselves. God gave them up to vile affections whereby women changed their natural use, and they began to sleep with each other, and men began sleeping with men. As both man and woman did not like to retain God in their knowledge, God also gave them over to a reprobate mind. The end result was places like Sodom and Gomorrah.

In the last view years, there has been an explosion of this sin which defiles the land. Perhaps the best explanation of this explosion is given to us in Ephesians 2:2. That verse tells us Satan is the prince of the power of the air. In other words, Satan is in control of the air waves and what comes through is. The recent explosion of homosexuality is because of its promotions through social media, certain cable news programs like CNN and MSNBC and most media outlets. It is said to say the explosion is also due to what our children are being taught in our schools and what they see in our churches. Churches are also guilty of this explosion because many of the pastors in our churches have not been called by God. In addition, the door to this explosion was opened when President Barack Obama publicly came out and said he supported gay marriages. This changed everything.

None of this should surprise any of us. The Apostle Paul did tell us in the Bible that the Holly Spirit has expressly said, in the latter days many shall depart from the faith. We see this departure from our current President who claims to be a devout Catholic. We see it in one of our political parties, which is full of hate and division. We see it with all the current crime in our neighborhoods.

What we really need to see is a need to keep God in our knowledge. We need to see that God knows what is best for us and we should follow the truth of His word. We need to see that our land is defiled. We need to see that God is the same yesterday, today and forever. We need to take our eyes off of politicians and false preachers and focus them only on the Lord. He is our only hope!

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.