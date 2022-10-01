Will be joined by founder Ed O’Neal

Popular multi-award quartet, The Dixie Melody Boys, will be featured on Sunday, Oct. 16 at Piney Grove Chapel Baptist Church, just east of Angier.Joining the talented group for this special evening will be group founder and long-time bass singer, Ed O’Neal.

The service will begin at 6 p.m.

Since organizing over five decades ago, The Dixie Melody Boys have enjoyed much success, including a Grammy nomination and numerous Fan Award nominations from The Singing News Magazine, Southern Gospel Music’s leading fan and trade publication. Hit releases have flowed their way in bunches, including recent releases such as “I’m Gonna Lift My Praise,” “I’ll Be Living That Way,” “I Won’t Compromise,” “Welcome Home,” “Antioch Church Choir” and “I’m One Of Them.”

O’Neal is a 60-year Gospel music veteran and Southern Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame member. United with their desire to never compromise their responsibility to spread the Gospel through Southern Gospel Music in a professional manner have allowed The Dixie Melody Boys to firmly establish a place at the forefront of Southern Gospel Music.

Piney Grove Chapel Baptist Church is located at 4440-A Piney Grove Road, five miles East of Angier, just off Hwy 210. Complete information regarding this event may be obtained by calling 919-639-2481. No admission will be charged; however, a love offering will be received.