Jesus, in response to Jews that murmured to him concerning His teaching that He was the bread which came down from heaven said, “Murmur not among yourselves. No man can come to me except the Father which hath sent me draw him: and I will raise him up at the last day. It is written in the prophets, And they shall be all taught of God. Every man therefore that hath heard, and hath learned of the Father, cometh unto me” John 6:43-45). It would seem noteworthy that the Jews to whom He spoke those words did not have to be taught in order to be Jews. One was born a Jew or he was not a Jew. It is true that they were to teach their children from an early age, but the teaching was in how they were to live as Jews, not concerning what they needed to do in order to become Jews. We have often noted that one was physically born a Jew, as was Nicodemus (John 3:1), while one must be “born again” (John 3:3) in order to be a Christian. The first birth is a physical one, the second is a spiritual one (John 3:6). Thus, Christianity is a taught religion.

On occasion we have encountered some that had a desire to become a Christian to whom I offered to study with them so as to help them see what God required of them, only to have them express a hesitance to having someone else assist in their salvation. Some have said, “It is between God and I”. However, it only takes a moment for those who are honest to see the need for help. Some will have one believe that they can just pray for the Holy Spirit to come upon them and lead them in what they needed to do. Yet, one can search the New Testament from now until the end of time and not find a single instance where the Holy Spirit directly taught one who desired to know what to do. In every example of a conversion, of a single individual or a group found in the book of Acts, it began with the gospel of Christ being taught. On the birthday of Christianity, found in Acts chapter two, Peter preached Christ to the multitudes gathered for Pentecost (Acts 2:22-36). When the persecution against the church in Jerusalem became so great that the disciples were scattered abroad (Acts 8:1), “…they that were scattered abroad went everywhere preaching the word” (Acts 8:4). “Philip went down to the city of Samaria and preached Christ unto them” (Acts 8:5). The Holy Spirit then sent him to preach Christ to the Ethiopian treasurer (Acts 8:35). When the angel of the Lord directed Cornelius to send for Peter who was at Joppa at the time, he was told, “he shall tell thee what thou oughtest to do” (Acts 10:6, 32). In every case, it was a man that was sent to do the teaching. The Holy Spirit was often used to send the man, but it was the man that delivered the message.

Are we beginning to see a pattern here? Paul laid out this pattern very simply and clearly in the letter to the Roman brethren. Before looking at the Romans passage, be reminded that when Peter preached Jesus on Pentecost (Acts 2:22-36), he had just quoted from the prophet Joel, “And it shall come to pass, that whosoever shall call on the name of the Lord shall be saved” (Joel 2:32; Acts 2:21). Now, let’s look at the message of Paul, beginning with that same quotation, “For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved. How then shall they call on him in whom they have not believed? And how shall they believe in him of whom they have not heard? And how shall they hear without a preacher?” (Rom. 10:13-14). First note that calling on the name of the Lord is preceded by faith. Yet, it must be done in order to be saved. Therefore, faith only falls short in the first words. But, to our point in this study, it takes the hearing of God’s word in order to obtain faith. A few verses later Paul clearly states, “So then faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the word of God” (Rom. 10:17). Paul even goes so far as to say, “How beautiful are the feet of them that preach the gospel of peace, and bring glad tidings of good things!” (Rom. 10:15). Paul told the Corinthian brethren, “For after that in the wisdom of God the world by wisdom knew not God, it pleased God by the foolishness of preaching to save them that believe” (I Cor. 1:21).

We admit Christianity is a taught religion and the teachers of the gospel are extremely important to the salvation of man. However, let us always beware of the wolves in sheep’s clothing that Jesus spoke of (Matt. 7:15). The key would be to be like those noble Bereans, “These were more noble than those in Thessalonica, in that they received the word with all readiness of mind, and searched the scriptures daily, whether those things were so” (Acts 17:11). We are to be taught and then taught to teach others after us (Matt. 28:19-20; II Tim. 2:2).

