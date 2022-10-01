Clement FD, Roseboro-Salemburg MS garner funds

Students at Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School will have a greater selection of updated books to choose from, courtesy of South River members through Operation Round Up. Pictured are: Catina Iverson and Principal Shakisha Young.

South River EMC’s Community Assistance Corporation recently awarded grants totaling $71,861 to local schools and non-profits thanks to participants in Operation Round Up.

In Sampson County, beneficiaries included Clement Volunteer Fire Department, $6,250; and Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School, $10,065.

The Clement Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. is adding a new Air Bag Rescue set to their safety apparatus and students at Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School will have a greater selection of updated books to choose from, thanks to the funding, SREMC officials said.

The following non-profit organizations also received grants: Lillington Fire Department/Flatwood Community. Fire District, $5,000; Cumberland County Fire Marshal’s Office, $4,911; Better Health of Cumberland County, $5000; Transitions LifeCare, $10,000; First Tee-Sandhills, $3,352; LUMC Community garden Project, $2,560; Gray’s Creek Volunteer Fire Department Station 18, $5,135; Bethany Rural Fire Department and Emergency Response Inc., $4,880.

The following educational institutions also received funding: Stedman Primary School, $4,708; and South River EMC, $10,000.

“As the economy tightens, the non-profit community needs additional assistance in order to continue to support the citizens in their time of need,” said Catherine O’Dell, VP of Member Services & PR. “This is why South River EMC members continue to donate to the program, which has impact on the entire community – one cent at a time.”

Operation Round Up is a voluntary program that enables members of South River EMC to round up their electric bill to the next whole dollar. For example, if a bill is $189.97, the bill rounds up to $190 and the extra 3¢ is deposited into the Community Assistance Corporation fund.

The amount you donate through Operation Round Up every month amounts to no more than $6 a year. And that small donation adds to more to help hundreds of children, families and individuals each year.

South River EMC accepts and reviews applications on a quarterly basis. The next deadline for applications is Nov. 10, by 5 p.m. Applications, as well as guidelines, can be found online at sremc.com. Handwritten applications are not accepted, and an online application is required

South River EMC is a locally owned and operated electric cooperative, which provides electric service to 48,000 homes, farms and businesses in parts of Harnett, Cumberland, Sampson, Johnston and Bladen counties.