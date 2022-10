Clinton High School celebrated Homecoming last week. During the Pep Rally on Thursday, Daymeon Morrisey, escorted by his mother Dolly McNeil, was crowned King.

At the game Thursday night against Fairmont, Kamiyah Smith, escorted by her brother RayQuan Faison, was crowned Homecoming Queen.

King and queen together at the game.