Citizens voice disdain over deputy pay, sheriff’s funding

A procession of close to 20 individuals spoke at the tail end of the Sampson County Board of Commissioners regular Monday meeting, voicing their displeasure on what they said was low pay for deputies and a lack of support for the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, echoing a rallying cry ignited on social media in August and building steam ever since. The comments, which lasted for about 40 minutes of the hour-long meeting, took commissioners and county administrative staff to task on what residents said was their failure to do what they should to keep residents safe.

The Monday meeting opened with an item entitled “direction for staff related to resolution of employee compensation issues,” which picked up from a three-hour meeting on Sept. 21, at which county staff addressed the state of the county’s finances, budgetary impacts, staffing struggles and compensation, while also offering specific responses to statements made by Sheriff Jimmy Thornton.

“Each of us, from the days we took our oaths as county commissioners, have accepted our responsibility to ensure our employees are supported and compensated fairly and equitably,” said board chairperson Sue Lee at the top of Monday’s meeting. “Moreover, we have accepted our responsibility to comply with the fiscal policies of state law and our obligations to our taxpayers to use their tax dollars in a prudent manner that allows us to provide programs and services, either mandated or needed by our citizens, while at the same time limiting our tax rate so as to encourage the investment of industry here in Sampson County.”

“That guarantees that our decisions may be difficult and unpopular at times,” Lee attested. “As we seek to do the right thing on the employee compensation matters at hand, we ask the county manager to develop options for consideration at our November meeting that to the greatest extent possible achieve the following … three things.”

As read by Lee, those three options should:

• Improve the county’s ability to recruit employees, particularly for the most critical positions in public safety (law enforcement, emergency services and telecommunicators) and human services (DSS and Health Department)

• Maintains equity in the pay class system to avoid unintended consequences when one classification of employees receives consideration and others are not included

• Remains mindful of the impact of any recommendation to current and future budgets so the impact to taxpayers is mitigated

Following a short regular meeting agenda, Robert McKenzie of Spivey’s Corner led off what would ultimately be 18 different people making comments during the public comment section.

“I just hope and pray because the Sheriff’s Department don’t have enough backup, that if one of them happens to be killed … you will be just guilty as whoever pulled that trigger or however they were killed,” said McKenzie. “You will have the blood of those officers on your hands. We were just lucky that the young lady was only shot in the legs. You can bet these criminals are talking amongst themselves about having only four officers on duty at night.”

Jackie Cashwell of Bucktown Road said that a small number of deputies over a large land mass does little too ease safety concerns.

“We need them to be our first responders because they are the first responders,” she said. “They don’t just arrest bad people, they save lives. And the pay scale needs to be even. So, whatever needs to happen, my taxpayer dollars need to be even, and not just one way or the other. I think you mentioned equality in pay. I’d like to see that happen and more officers hired to protect the citizens.”

Brenda Blakely of Bucktown Road said she heard taxes would have to be raised to fund more deputies.

“Well, whatever we have to do, because we don’t feel safe,” said Blakely, who professed she was born and raised in Sampson. “I’m watching all the time, it pops up on my phone, things happening in Clinton, things are happening out in the county — we don’t have enough sheriffs. It’s just not acceptable. We don’t feel safe. We need our officers to be supported in every way.”

Wayne High of Timberlake said he didn’t feel there was equity in the increases given following a pay plan initiated by the county years ago.

“I think we need to look at where are our tax dollars really going,” said High. “We bought a lot of land. We didn’t have any trouble doing that. But, yet, we don’t have enough money to fund the Sheriff’s Department.”

Eddie Waters of Royal Road said it was “a crying shame.”

“If we are talking about the shortage of deputies and equipment and funding, there’s other people that are talking about it,” said Waters. “It got so bad in the area that I lived in, that my wife and I had to sell our house and we have recently moved. I can see that effect that it’s having on the deputies and it’s pitiful that our deputies feel like they do. I had a deputy tell me that, if I didn’t like where I lived, to move. And it got bad enough that I didn’t want to leave my wife at home to go to work.

“I’m going to tell everybody, I think it’s a crying shame that that man back there has got to beg for help to protect Sampson County,” Waters continued, “I think we need to do whatever it takes to take care of the Sheriff’s Department so they can take care of us.”

Reed Mattocks of Pineview Road, Clinton, was one of several who invoked the name of a Sampson deputy, who was shot in the line of duty during a scuffle while on investigating a motor vehicle theft call in the Roseboro area in July.

“I want Caitlin Emanuel’s incident to be a wake-up call to everyone,” said Mattocks. “What happened to her that night — a gunshot that should have been fatal — is a divine intervention that there was a deputy close enough to her to render medical aid, save her life and get her definitive care. You’ve got these men and women spread out. They don’t have backup. They get shot, it’s over. And whose feet does that land at? The people that fund them. Jimmy Thornton should not have to beg to protect his deputies. We’re not safe and our deputies are not safe. Yes, he does get $14 million. But if he needs more, you find it. It’s that simple.”

“I understand money here, money there, but it’s priorities,” said Mattocks. “Without safety, nothing else happens. You lose everything without safety.”

Sheriff Jimmy Thornton has pointed to low deputy salaries as contributing to a decline in his personnel and the amount of officers on patrol, which he said is now resulting in longer response times. He has been vociferous on the issue, updating the increasing response times in Sampson and continuing to rally residents to call commissioners and voice their own concerns.

The sheriff said that as few as two to four deputies are patrolling the county when there should be at least eight.

“We should not be reducing the level of service … but this ongoing problem of inadequate pay for our officers is having a negative ripple effect,” Thornton has stated. “Failure to adequately fund the Sheriff’s Office has far reaching effects in Sampson County. As deputies leave for jobs in nearby counties that pay higher salaries for the same positions, we have fewer deputies patrolling our communities than necessary. I’ve pleaded with the county manager and commissioners. They have agreed there is an issue, but have yet to solve the problem.”

The string of posts from Thornton began in August, when he rebuked what he called less than competitive wages for deputies, noting more than a dozen current vacancies in his department and imploring the public for support. A petition was started calling on county commissioners to “fully fund” the Sheriff’s Office, an online effort that has received thousands of signatures.

Also at Monday’s meeting, Wendy Taylor of Greensbridge Road, Garland, who identified herself as the Sampson County Republican Party secretary, said it was “unfortunate” for those in the party who have been “unwillingly placed in the position” of supporting either Republican sheriff Thornton or the Republican commissioners, which currently consists of Sue Lee, Clark Wooten and Jerol Kivett.

“Let me clear, I stand behind our sheriff,” she stated. noting support for law enforcement was one of the reasons for her status as a lifelong Republican. “It’s also the reason that I’m embarrassed to be pleading for adequate funding from a Republican-controlled board.”

Taylor mentioned the Sept. 21 meeting of the Sampson Board of Commissioners, which she said was “convenient” as it was held during the day. Taylor said the public also wasn’t able to make any comments at that meeting.

That meeting, which extended for more than three hours, concluded with county officials setting out to clear up a number of what they deemed “misperceptions” — while offering exhibits — about the Sheriff’s Office, its budget, the support the department has received from the county over the years and salaries of county leaders.

During the meeting, Taylor said she learned that County Manager Ed Causey had more than 30 years of government experience, which she said immediately aided her in figuring out the county’s problem.

“Never once has a lifelong bureaucrat solved a problem or made the lives of the people they were hired to serve better,” Taylor attested. “Mr. Causey has reigned supremely in Sampson County for years now, aided and abetted by Clark Wooten. While we can’t fire Mr. Causey, District 1 certainly fired Mr. Wooten.”

Wooten was ousted in the Republican primary earlier this year by challenger Allen McLamb, which Taylor said she felt the board would take as a sign that “we were fed up with the direction the Causey-Wooten duo were taking our county.”

“Our sheriff is elected, so if we thought he wasn’t doing his job, we’d fire him too,” Taylor emphasized. “This sheriff doesn’t answer to the county manager and I commend him for that. I don’t want a sheriff who answers to a bureaucrat, regardless of their political affiliation. Absolute power corrupts absolutely.”

After dismissing Democrat board members Lethia Lee and Thaddeus Boykin for their party’s stance on “defunding the police” — noting that their inaction would still be inexcusable — Taylor leveled parting shots at the Republicans on the board.

“Mr. Wooten, there’s no use in addressing you because you’re on your way out and I doubt anyone will miss your ego or your toddler-like temper tantrums. Chairwoman Lee, you’re on the wrong side of history on this one. Your alignment with Mr. Wooten and Mr. Causey will be your downfall in the next election. The people will not forget your lack of action and leadership in this crisis.”

She took it easy on Jerol Kivett, maintaining that he has worked with the sheriff and that his “courage and leadership” was needed now.

You two (Lee and Kivett) are going to have to pick a side like the rest of us — the county manager or the sheriff — because you can’t support both in this,” said Taylor. “We need experienced deputies far more than we need an experienced county manager.”

Others echoed issues of compensation, pointed to the perceived lack of deputies and called on commissioners to “wake up.”

“When something happens, they cannot get to each other, they cannot get to the call — that is because you have failed them. You have failed Sampson County, you have failed all these citizens,” said Gwen Morrison, a Duplin resident who said she lived in Sampson for 25 years, noting she has a child who is law enforcement in Sampson. “What I don’t understand is how y’all can take raises for yourselves, take money from the jail, take money from wherever — the tax coffers — and say there is not enough. I don’t believe that. I just believe your priorities are screwed. I believe that you don’t care.”

