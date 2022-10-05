A large standing clock within downtown Clinton has now been installed, and was quickly cloaked, leading up to what will be its unveiling this Saturday at 10 a.m. The City of Clinton’s bicentennial will be memorialized by the Rotary clock dedication at the corner of Main and Lisbon Streets. The clock will be a large, four-faced pedestrian clock with a turn-of-the-century look like the one erected years ago in Garland. Along with the Rotary clock dedication, the city will bury a time capsule to be opened at its 300th year anniversary in the year 2122. The clock dedication will kick off a day full of festivities at the annual Square Fair this Saturday, which will include art activities on Main Street sponsored by the Sampson Arts Council, an open house at the Sampson County History Museum, the Ol’ Lightin’ Rods Car Show at the Clinton City Market, and various vendors and exhibitors stationed along Main Street, Vance Street and Lisbon Street. At 2 p.m., a BBQ cook-off winner will be announced on the Main Street side of the Sampson County Courthouse. The courthouse square event actually kicks off on Friday, Oct. 7, with a concert by Spare Change on Vance Street from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.