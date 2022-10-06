Will serve 23 years; Was previously sentenced in Clinton kidnapping

CLINTON — A Sampson County was sentenced Thursday to 23 years in prison for the murder of a Newton Grove resident, whose remains were discovered close to a year after his family reported him missing.

Anthony Neil Corbett, 22, pleaded guilty Thursday to the murder of William Jimmy Graham, 61. Corbett was sentenced in Sampson County Superior Court to a minimum of 23 years and a maximum of 28 years, 8 months, for the murder. Corbett is currently serving an unrelated federal sentence for a kidnapping in Clinton.

In May 2021, Corbett was served with warrants charging him in the murder of Graham, whose family filed a missing person’s report back in December 2019. At the time, the family reported that Graham was last seen on Dec. 12, 2019 and indicated to law enforcement they were concerned about his welfare.

Human remains were found November 2020 in a wooded area on Corbett Road, and sent to the State Crime Lab for examination. The remains were confirmed in May 2021 to be that of Graham, leading to the felony murder charge on Corbett.

“I would like to thank all agencies and the District Attorney’s Office for their hard work in bringing closure and justice in Graham’s murder investigation. It is my hope this sentencing will bring some closure to Graham family,” Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton said in a prepared statement following the sentencing.

On Dec. 15, 2019, Graham’s family reported him missing. They told sheriff’s authorities that he was last seen three days earlier at his Goldsboro Highway, Newton Grove, residence. Graham’s Gray 1991 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck was also missing.

Investigators immediately began interviewing known associates regarding Graham’s possible whereabouts and followed up on tips received from the community.

Information was first disseminated from sheriff’s officials to media outlets and the general public on Jan. 9, 2020. A missing poster, which pictured Graham along with a stock picture of the style of vehicle he was driving at the time, was released with a message urging anyone with information to come with it.

“However, information rapidly dissolved, making the case more challenging for investigators,” a previous sheriff’s press release stated.

In April 2020, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced a $5,000 reward was being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for Graham’s disappearance four months earlier. State authorities said they believed Graham’s disappearance to be the result of foul play.

Sheriff’s officials pointed to “credible information” that led investigators to the location in the Newton Grove area, where the human remains were located.

Sheriff’s officials credited the NC State Bureau of Investigations, NC State Crime Lab, NC State Medical Examiner’s Office and the NC Governor’s Office for their assistance in the investigation.

During a press conference in August 2021, acting United States Attorney G. Norman Acker III, District Attorney Ernie Lee, Sheriff Thornton and others laid out the case of a Clinton kidnapping that Acker called a “horrific crime” which included a 3-hour torture session and ransom in October 2019, in which local authorities were able to aid victims in being rescued.

During the subsequent investigation of that case, evidence in Graham’s murder — an unrelated case — was discovered and linked to Corbett.

Three Sampson County men were sentenced to more than 76 years, collectively, for the Clinton kidnapping, which Corbett videoed, according to investigators. Corbett was sentenced to 87 months in that case, a federal sentence he is still serving at the time of Thursday’s sentencing in the murder case.

