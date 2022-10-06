Clinton Police Department received a $173,000 United States Department of Justice grant to upgrade existing radio communication devices. Earlier this year, Clinton PD staff submitted a grant application to the USDOJ’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS office) to upgrade current handheld and in-car radios. Clinton PD received its award letter this week, naming them one of only four agencies in North Carolina to receive the Technology and Equipment Program grant. The COPS office will make available 120 awards totaling approximately $111.6 million to state, local, tribal, and other entities through the COPS Technology and Equipment Program (TEP), which is congressionally-directed spending for community projects to develop and acquire effective equipment, technologies, and interoperable communications that assist in responding to and preventing crime. ‘I’m elated to receive such a large grant that will certainly improve vital communication systems to keep our officers safe and improve responsiveness,’ Clinton Police Chief Anthony Davis stated. Pictured, from left, are: Davis, Mayor Pro Tem Marcus Becton and Mayor Lew Starling.