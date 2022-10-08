Perhaps, the most important verse in the Bible, that will significantly determine the world’s future is Proverbs 22:6. It says, “Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it.”

Children are the future of the world. The world will be what it will be, based on how we train our children now. The first question that should come to your mind is what is the way our children should go? That is a very easy question to answer if you look to the Bible for the answers to life’s questions. The Bible tells us at John 14:6 that Jesus is the Way. On of the first thing a child should be trained in, is the life of Jesus Christ. That training should first begin in the home. One of the reasons God choose Abraham to be the father of our faith is because God said HE knew Abraham would teach his children and all of his household the ways of the Lord. When you train your children the ways of the Lord, you will be blessed like blessed Abraham!

Train up a child refers to the total process of molding a child’s life. Parental training is to help children develop a taste for the things God. This will not be done our schools and by the time a child starts going to church, it may be too late. That is why God has put the onus on the home. A child should first learn about God and HIS Son Jesus Christ in the home. This will protect them from the false things they will see and hear in their school land even in the church they attend. This is an awesome responsibility God has placed upon the parents. The ideal parent is to be neither overly authoritarian nor overly permissive. The parent must balance love and discipline, so as not to provoke the child to rebellion.

“When he is old,” simply means when he/she are grown up. This verse stresses the simple principle that education in the home forms the man or woman throughout their lifetime. This explains why the world is in the situation it is in today. But we can make this a better world if we train the child in the way he/she should go. Start today!

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.