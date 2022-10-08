God almighty said through His prophet Jeremiah, “O house of Israel, cannot I do with you as this potter? Saith the Lord. Behold, as the clay is in the potter’s hand, so are ye in mine hand, O house of Israel” (Jer. 18:6). Paul quoted the statement of God to Moses saying, “I will have mercy on whom I will have mercy, and I will have compassion on whom I will have compassion” (Exo. 33:19; Rom. 9:15). His application of that was applied in the potter and the clay analogy that Jeremiah used. Paul applied it to God’s ability to save the Gentiles in the same manner as the Jews. He said, “Hath not the potter power over the clay, of the same lump to make one vessel unto honour, and another unto dishonour”…”Even us, whom he hath called, not of the Jews only, but also of the Gentiles” (Rom. 9:21, 24). Jesus said, “Not every one that saith unto me, Lord, Lord, shall enter into the kingdom of heaven; but he that doeth the will of my Father which is in heaven” (Matt. 7:21). Having all power and authority, God has the right to legislate who will be saved and who will not. However, though God has the free will to do so, He has chosen to give man the free will to make the choice for himself.

God did not create robots, but humans to whom He gave a mind, soul and spirit. He gave man the intelligence to determine good from evil. In every age we can easily see that freedom of choice illustrated. Beginning in the garden of Eden, with the first humans on earth, they had the choice to obey God concerning the eating of the fruit of the tree of the knowledge of good and evil (Gen. 2:17; 3:6). The next two humans had the freedom of choice as well. Able chose to do what God had commanded and Cain chose not to (Gen. 4:3-7). As Joshua reached the point of turning the children of Israel loose in the promise land, he challenged them saying, “choose you this day whom ye will serve; whether the gods which your fathers served that were on the other side of the flood, or the gods of the Amorites, in whose land ye dwell: but as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord” (Josh. 24:15). The lines had been laid clearly by God. He had told Israel through Moses, “Behold, I set before you this day a blessing and a curse; A blessing, if ye obey the commandments of the Lord your God, which I command you this day: And a curse, if ye will not obey the commandments of the Lord your God, but turn aside out of the way which I command you this day, to go after other gods, which ye have not known” (Deut. 11:26-28). Later in that same book, Moses wrote, “I call heaven and earth to record this day against you, that I have set before you life and death, blessing and cursing: therefore choose life, that both thou and thy seed may live” (Deut. 30:19). This same choice has always been given to man by God.

If it were all up to God, all mankind would be saved. Ezekiel wrote, “The soul that sinneth, it shall die” (Ezek. 18:20). Yet a couple of verses later we read, “Have I any pleasure at all that the wicked should die? Saith the Lord God: and not that he should return from his ways, and live” (Ezek. 18:23). Paul wrote, “For this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Saviour; Who will have all men to be saved, and to come unto the knowledge of the truth” (I Tim. 2:3-4). And, Peter wrote, “The Lord is not slack concerning his promise, as some men count slackness; but is longsuffering to us-ward, not willing any that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance” (II Pet. 3:9). Were it all up to Satan, we would all be lost, for he, “as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour” (I Pet. 5:8). So what becomes the determining factor? It is the choices that we make that will determine if we are of the saved or not.

The apostle Paul told the Corinthian brethren, “For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ; that every one may receive the things done in his body, according to that he hath done, whether it be good or bad” (II Cor 5:10). Paul knew that man needed to be persuaded to choose God’s way rather than the broad easy path that leads to eternal damnation. He followed the above noted verse with the words, “Knowing therefore the terror of the Lord, we persuade men…” (II Cor. 5:11). John wrote, “And I saw the dead, small and great, stand before God; and the books were opened, which is the book of life: and the dead were judged out of those things which were written in the books, according to their works” (Rev. 20:12). In almost the closing words of God’s word, we read, “And whosoever will, let him take the water of life freely” (Rev. 22:17).

Send any questions or comments to [email protected]