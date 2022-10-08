As told by Jesus in the Gospel of Luke

As leaves flutter to the ground, may this season of plentiful opportunities encourage us to pay attention and help people in ditches along our Autumn paths. Jesus told about a Jewish traveler who was stripped of his clothes, beaten, and left half dead along the road. A Jewish priest and a Levite went by, but both avoided the man in need, even went to the other side of the road and looked away as they walked past him without offering any assistance. When a Samaritan came along, he stopped to help the injured man, even though Samaritans and Jews despised each other. What a good neighbor the Samaritan man — who pleased God — was! Surely, He watched the Priest and Levite look the other way with displeasure and sadness that His greatest commandment — they did not obey!

Jesus shared this story after a lawyer asked, “And who is my neighbor?” in the message of the Great Commandment. Jesus humbly explained that the neighbor in the parable is the one who showed mercy to the injured man. While Jesus’ story puzzled some, surely we are inspired by the parable to pay attention to anyone (red or yellow, black or white, Jew or Gentile, rich or poor in need, put ourselves in people’s places of pain and pitiful predicaments. Jesus is pleased when we profess our love and loyalty to the Lord, embrace His teachings, and help pull people out of harm’s way … not turn our heads and walk away.

The story of a man lost in the rainforest near his home village in Belize surfaces with a strong stirring to share with those who read my weekly column. The year was 2007 when God opened a door to join a host of friends from Emma Anderson Chapel on a 10-day mission trip to Belize. Another door opened, the second week of foreign mission work, to teach the middle school class (35 students ages 11 to 21) for two days at a Catholic School while their teacher traveled to the city for a doctor’s appointment. The teacher left plans for math and history; he asked me to prepare lessons for English. So, I did!

With joyful expectation, I entered the class the next morning and felt right at home. After sharing about my life, I laid the groundwork for students to write stories about a Good Samaritan. After a busy day filled with blessings from students who yearned to learn and loved to please, I packed my book bag with 36 stories about Good Samaritans and walked back down the dirt path to The Baptist Training Center. After dinner and prayer meeting, my sisters in Christ (many retired teachers) gathered on the front porch of our home away from home to read and offer grading tips for the students’ stories.

The next morning, I hurried down the path to greet boys and girls I had already bonded with after sharing one day seeing their good mannered ways and eagerness to learn. After math class, I pulled the stack of graded papers, with personal comments and my signature, from my bag and shared the joy of grading their papers — with the help of other teacher friends from America. Anticipation filled the air as I called names and students humbly walked across the creaking floor to the front of the class to receive their papers. This was a moment in time I would forever remember. Students I would never see again hugging and happily sharing grades that rewarded their hard work.

Benjamin Ho’s story about his grandfather brought tears and hugs from a young boy eager to please and thankful for his good grade. He made a copy of his story for me to keep. I’ve reread it many times since February 17, 2009 when students in Belize seemed to become mine … at least for two days. Sharing Benjamin’s story seems just what the Great I Am would approve of to end this story about a Good Samaritan far away from our little corner of the world.

“The person I most admire and the Good Samaritan I love most is my grandfather. I admire him for many reasons. First, he never gives up because he is always moving from place to place to take care of his family. Although he is blind, he keeps going and has hope. He was helping us at all times. When he heard I was to wash my own clothes he would come and help me. When I was told to go and cut firewood, my grandfather always came to help me. He would always go with me at night outside to the toilet. He is always helping and that’s the reason I admire him so much.

My grandfather cares and wants me to be safe. That is the reason he goes with me when I must go in the bushes to find firewood. He wants me learning to live safely and to love my family no matter what happens.

This is why I admire my Good Samaritan grandfather. He can’t see or do some things with me, but my grandfather is the best one there could ever be. Although he recently passed away, he must be the most admired Good Samaritan in Heaven and my Good Samaritan Grandfather can surely see.” Benjamin Ho … his good grandson still cutting wood, going to the outside toilet, washing clothes, hunting in the wood, and living like Jesus taught … as I should.”

