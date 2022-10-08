Event slated for Oct. 15 on Extension grounds

These dazzling plants are just a small glimpse of what to expect at the 2022 Fall Plant Sale.

As fall is underway that time of year is approaching again at Sampson County Cooperative Extension as the annual 2022 Fall Plant Sale is on the horizon.

“Fall is the optimal time to plant trees, woody ornamental shrubs and even perennials,” Special Events Committee Co-chair Sue Williams said. “Cooler weather and adequate rain promote sturdy root growth. This gives the plant a healthy start before being challenged with the heat of the following summer. Insect and disease pests are also generally less of a problem in the fall than in spring and summer. Plant during the pleasant fall weather and you’ll enjoy the result next spring.”

The Fall Plant Sale will be offered on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Clinton Extension Office, located at 55 Agriculture Place. To find it, search for the display of sample plants in front of their greenhouse.

The Sampson County Master Gardeners will also be on hand to offer advice and help with making selections. For those unable to attend on the sale day, call The Cooperative Extension Office at 910-592-7161 and ask for a sales appointment with a Master Gardener.

“We have an outstanding variety of plants for our fall 2022 sale,” Williams said. “All were propagated by our Sampson County Master Gardeners, so are adapted to our local climate. These plants are healthy, attractive and ready to enhance your landscape.”

Williams also noted that there will be special offerings going on for holiday plants and that they have new exciting educational things to share that day.

“While visiting the Fall Plant Sale, be sure to see our newly-planted informal pollinator garden,” she said. “While still a work in progress, this demonstration garden features native trees, plants and flowers which attract pollinator insects.”

“Sampson Master Gardeners will also offer a sale of Christmas plants, including poinsettias, Christmas cacti and amaryllis. All are pre-ordered and pre-paid, with delivery anticipated the first week of December. Watch for the ordering details coming soon.”

Education has always been a big part of what the Master Gardeners advocate for with all their many activities. For the other Special Events Committee Co-chair Marcia Edgerton providing that and increasing interest in the youth is something she hopes to improve.

“A concern of the Master Gardeners across the state is lack of interest in planting and gardening with our younger population,” she said. “I encourage parents to bring their children out to the park so they can get a glimpse of what a pollinator garden looks like. We have a formal garden and a newly planted informal area that is not yet completed.”

“Children need to be exposed at a young age to the wonders of nature,” Edgerton said. “Educating them on the importance of bees, butterflies and other beneficial insects is one way to foster their interest. We would love to show these youngsters some of our plants that we have grown from cuttings. Our Master Gardening volunteers work tirelessly in promoting, educating and encouraging others in our MG concept of planting, propagating and pollinating.”

“Digging in the dirt is fun, don’t forget to bring your children with you to our one day plant sale.”

Williams shared similar sentiments while offering gratitude to all those that plan to support the Fall Plant Sale.

“We are grateful for all our plant sale customers, both old and new,” she said. “We love to talk plants with them. Their continued support helps us with our projects, including school gardens, demonstration gardens, downtown beautification and community education events.“

