Preparing to marry is never easy, especially in a climate where marriage is constantly changing and is being pushed to the sidelines by other aspects of one’s life, such as career. Laying the perfect foundation for a long-lasting and happy marriage should begin even before the dating period, especially if it is lengthy. Many young people do not understand the fact that the actual marriage starts before the symbolic ritual takes place.

1. Breakfast of time and patience

All good things in life need time in order to expand their roots in the given conditions. Rushing things and losing patience are definitely not part of the winning recipe when it comes to laying the foundation for a future union through marriage. Time was never respected and favored those unaware of its properties. Human relationships, in particular, take a lot of time, and not investing enough time or being patient with your time investment is a sure sign you’re not going to win this game.

2. Concentrate on the average

Life is like a carnival ride, full of ups and downs. Falling from the heights you barely tried to access is never easy, and facing yet another climb can be quite exhausting, not only for your body, but also for your soul. But focusing too much on the curves outputted by your relationship over time distracts attention from the most important parameter of your evolution – the average. Despite your falls, if you are able to identify a growing trend, you should be happy that you are riding a good horse. But how exactly do you measure your average? In a mathematical graph, your average is a straight line, bisecting your sinuous evolution and trying to fill the empty spaces between your lows with the extra highs. What better metaphor could you find for a marriage than this one?

3. Reestablish contact with reality

Deny the instinct to follow today’s norm of chasing the extraordinary and settle for the fact that you and your partner are not a couple chased by paparazzi. Trying to look perfect all the time is quite exhausting because it involves muting all your small dramas and covering all the small cracks. Wearing masks for the sake of others forces your private life as a couple to confront the reality you work so hard to hide. The act of marriage itself falls into the same trap of asking for everything to come out perfect, straight out of the TV screen. Accept the fact that reality is made beautiful by its small imperfections, and that these imperfections will make your marriage beautiful and rewarding.

4. Put your partner to the test

Many couples failed as married couples because they kept their entire relationship in a protective cocoon. Avoiding difficult situations and having eyes only for the fun parts, partners surround themselves with utopia. Marriage usually enforces that idea at the beginning, but it’s no surprise for the vantage point to change after just a couple of years spent together. In order to see if something is strong enough, it is not uncommon to test it to its breaking point. I do not argue you should bring about everything menacing a relationship but getting out of your bubble and trying new things should reveal whether you are really ready to take the big step.

5. What about sincerity?

Honesty has become the ugly duckling of our present society. Everyone prefers a more cosmetic truth, one that is easier to digest, accept, and understand. We should not forget the fact that honesty lies at the foundation of every successful relationship and that it is a needed ingredient for the success of a marriage. Honesty starts with the smallest things and ends up expressing your feelings without any imposed restrictions. Honesty needs to be reinstalled in its original position, high on a pedestal, overviewing all that is happening between the two partners. It’s wrong to consider honesty as a vestige of the romanticist period, and every marriage should claim allegiance to it.