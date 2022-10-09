A Clinton woman was killed in the early-morning hours Sunday morning in a head-on collision north of Salemburg, according to reports from the N.C. Highway Patrol in Sampson County.

Around 1:49 a.m. Sunday, N.C. Highway Patrol troopers in Sampson responded to a fatal collision on High House Road near Huntley School Road, approximately 6.2 miles north of Salemburg.

Investigation by Trooper J.N. Bonhomme revealed that a 2012 Acura passenger car, operated by Monique Chante Brown, 38, of Bass Lake Road, Clinton, was traveling east on High House Road and a 2021 Kenworth single unit commercial motor vehicle, operated by Shirley Anita Newton, 58, of Trappers Run Lane, Clinton, was traveling west on High House Road.

The Acura crossed the center line and struck the Kenworth truck head-on, in the westbound lane of High House Road, reports state. After impact, the commercial motor vehicle ran off of the right side of the roadway and came to rest partially in the ditch. The Acura came to rest in the westbound lane of High House after impact.

Brown was killed on impact, according to Patrol officials. No cause for the vehicle going across the center line nor potential contributing factors released.

Newton was transported to Sampson Regional Medical Center and treated for her injuries.