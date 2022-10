Taking 2nd place was Wilder’s Old Style BBQ and James F. Wilder of Dudley.

The overall winner of the 29th Annual Square Fair Cook-off in Clinton, which was held Saturday, was 1st place River Bumz BBQ of Warsaw.

The overall winner of the 29th Annual Square Fair Cook-off in Clinton, which was held Saturday, was 1st place River Bumz BBQ of Warsaw.

Winning 3rd place in the cook-off was Prestage Farms of Clinton.

Taking 4th place in Saturday’s Clinton cook-off was Chad Farmer of Raleigh.