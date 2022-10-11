Selected as Jail Administrator of the Year

History was recently made by Capt. Frederick V. Hayes, Jr, a member of the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, following the conclusion of the 2022 North Carolina Jail Administrator’s Association conference.

The North Carolina Jail Administrator’s Association hosted its annual conference from Sept. 26-28, 2022. This annual event provides professional development and recognition to detention officers for the 97 jails located in the 100 counties of North Carolina.

Attorney General Josh Stein was the keynote speaker for the event.

On Wednesday, Sept. 28, Capt. Hayes was officially sworn in as the Vice President of the North Carolina Jail Administrator’s Association. Capt. Hayes was also selected as the 2022 Jail Administrator of the Year.

Both of these accomplishments were historical achievements as Capt. Hayes is the first jail administrator from Sampson County to serve on the NC Jail Administrator’s Board of Directors, and the first jail administrator from Sampson County to receive the honor as North Carolina Jail Administrator of the Year.

His staff wrote a beautiful nomination letter, which was endorsed by Sheriff Jimmy Thornton. Capt. Hayes’ staff honored him for his stellar leadership, professional accomplishments and the humanity and compassion that he extends to everyone.

It was noted that Capt. Hayes goes beyond the call of duty to ensure that his staff’s needs are met, and they are equipped for each day. We are honored to have such a leader managing the Detention Center of the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.

In addition, Sgt. Brittany Waite was recognized as a nominee from amongst her peers for her exceptional work ethic, compassionate service, and courageous leadership as a detention officer/sergeant of the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.

Together, Capt. Hayes and his staff labor each day under the mantra, “Our goal is to make sure that every officer returns home to their families.”

“As his wife, I am extremely honored and humbled that God has looked upon him with such favor and has allowed him, not only to serve Sampson County in this capacity, but to do so with humanity, integrity, wisdom and humility,” said Nicole Hayes, who offered words of scripture

“For those who exalt themselves will be humbled, and those who humble themselves will be exalted.” Matthew 23:12 (NIV)

“A man’s pride shall bring him low: But honor shall uphold the humble in spirit.” Proverbs 29:23 (KJV)

“To God be the Glory for the great things He has done! In the words of Bishop Fullwood, ‘We ain’t seen nothing yet!’