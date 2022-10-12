Hello readers! This is the day that the Lord has made, let us rejoice and be glad in it! Shouts out to me for my birthday on Oct. 7! I will be celebrating 82 wonderful years on this earth. Thank God! I am able to work, eat, laugh, and talk! I’m known as “The Mouth of the South” and I’m gonna keep it that way! As long as the Lord continues to give me the strength and courage! It’s about that time again y’all! State Fair time! YAY! Our State Fair trip here at the center will be Tuesday, Oct. 18. Please call 910-529-3931 for more information.

The North Carolina State Fair started in 1853 and the first one was known as North Carolina’s State Agricultural Society. It was four days long with the largest day of attendance bringing 4,000 fairgoers. The State Fair opens on Oct. 13 and lasts through the 23rd.is organized by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services being held in the same location since 1928 (1025 Blue Ridge Road). During the eleven days it’s open, North Carolina’s State Fair generates $5.7M in revenue. The theme for this year’s NC State Fair is “Worth the Wait,” and will include the usual rides, games, exhibits, and food. The cost of entry is $13 for adults, $7 for children ages 5-12, and under age 5 get in free, and $5 for senior citizens. There will be a Senior Citizen’s Day on October 18th and ages 65 and older get into the fair for free that day. Wednesday, Oct. 20, is Military Appreciation Day where all active military get into the fair for $8. On Thursday, Oct. 21, there will be a special day known as “Hunger Relief Day” where anyone with six cans of food gets in free.

For nearly four decades the country has recognized October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It is a time annually devoted to educating everyone about breast cancer — including metastatic breast cancer (MBC) — and the importance of early detection and access to timely, high quality care. People wear pink ribbons to honor survivors, remember those lost to the disease, and to support the progress we are making together to defeat breast cancer. Breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women, after skin cancer. It is a disease in which cells in the breast grow out of control. Cancer cells can also spread, or metastasize to other parts of the body. Breast cancer prevention starts with healthy habits which include limiting alcohol, maintaining a healthy weight, being physically active, breastfeed, and limit postmenopausal hormone therapy.

On Oct. 15, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., Garland Senior Center will be having a Cancer Walk, mini program, and refreshments. This event is open to the public so y’all come out and join in our day of awareness. On Oct. 22, there will be a “Pink Out Ivanhoe” Cancer Walk and Fun Day on McKoy Loop Road, Ivanhoe, with the walk beginning at 9 a.m. and the car show and fun day starts at 11 a.m. and lasts until 3 p.m. There’s a $20 entrance for the car show, food trucks are $100, information vendors are $25, and other vendors are $50.

For more information, email [email protected], or call Tiffany at 910-385-2881, Theresa at 910-385-6745, or Kisha at 910-385-1317, HS Custom Audio Design.

Psalm 28:7 — “The Lord is my strength and my shield; my heart trusts in Him, and He helps me. My heart leaps for joy, and with my song I praise Him.”

In closing let us all LAUGH, LIVE, and LOVE without limits!

Marie Faircloth is the director of the Garland Senior Center. The GSC is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and can be reached by calling 910-529-3931.