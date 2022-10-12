The 4-H Youth Development department of the Sampson County Cooperative Extension just added a new agent to their ranks following their recent hire of Amanda Knight.

Knight comes to 4-H with a wealth of knowledge and experience working with youth, her own involvement with 4-H dating back to when she was younger.

“Okay, give me a minute to think about this,” she said with a chuckle. “I got involved in 4-H whenever my kids were younger and I was actually, involved in 4-H whenever I was in high school.”

For her experience Knight has a background in livestock and was also a high school Ag teacher before joining 4-H as a new agent. The North Carolina School for the Deaf being one of her former teaching positions. Knight’s also has degrees in Agriculture Education and Poultry Management which she got from North Carolina A&T and Wayne Community College.

As for what made Knight transition from teaching students in the classroom to becoming a 4-H agent she’d share the story. Reaching a broader audience plus getting out and involved in the schools more was a major reason.

“Well, you go from teaching at just one school to having the advantage of teaching at many schools,” she said. “So, for me, the ability to reach much more kids was enough to transition. In the classroom you are extremely focused on your typical nine kids in a day. Here will have a chance to go into multiple schools and work with different teachers and it just gives you a broader area of kids to reach.”

“I hope, and I’m keeping my fingers crossed, in the future I’ll be able to work with some of the Ag programs in the middle and high schools,” Knight said. “I want to kind of help streamline them, as far as agriculture goes, from our programs to their programs into high school. Plus, it’ll help put the kids farther along and their depth of education can increase.”

Since education in Ag is a big part of what 4-H represents, Knight touched on some of the important things things they’ve been working on in that aspect since her hire.

“You know some our youth right now still think that green beans come from a can,” she said. “So, one of the most important things that we’re doing right now is we’re putting in some raised bed gardens into elementary schools. We’ll start off by planting strawberries in the Fall, and then they will get a chance to watch them grow all season, and during that process, we’ll get a chance to go in and do some teaching in classrooms with those kids.”

“Then they can harvest those strawberries in the Spring,” Knight said. “So they get a chance to see that little bit of agriculture and we talk about different things depending on the grade level as we make it through the year.”

“Once the strawberries finish one of the other ladies at the office will come plant sweet potatoes so it gives them a chance to see a double crop. So that’s one of the biggest things I’ve been working on.”

One of wasn’t an exaggeration as some of the other projects she mentioned included bringing in shoot sports to 4-H. Plus there are plans to work in conjunction with the library to reach out and get home-school families involved in 4-H programs.

“Just so people know, the shooting sports, it’s competition shooting for kids 4-H age,” Knight said. “It involves multiple disciplines such as archery, shotgunning and target shooting.”

Needless to say Knight has been busy since coming on as a 4-H agents but it’s come natural to her as Ag has always been a passion of hers.

“I actually grew up and started out in the tobacco fields,” she said. “Whenever I was younger and helped one of the local farmers work cows it’s just been one of the things that I’ve always enjoyed being a part of. I showed cattle and goats in high school and then I worked around horses and cattle through college. I’ve just always been involved with livestock and enjoyed it most my whole life that I eventually started teaching about it.”

“I’m excited about coming out as a new 4-H agent,” she said. “I can’t wait to get out into more schools to make contact with more kids in elementary education and hopefully to establish some of the clubs we’ve got planned.”

Reach Michael B. Hardison at 910-249-4231. Follow us on Twitter at @SamsponInd, like us on Facebook, and check out our Instagram at @thesampsonindependent.