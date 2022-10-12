Festival at Old School set for Saturday

The annual Sorghum festival began in 1997 with crowds coming to explore the old country store.

Vintage wedding gown display in the Old School building during a previous festival. Other featured displays in years past have included vintage sewing machines and vintage Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls.

The general store at the back of the Old School property housed the Mintz Post Office from 1900 to 1939.

Sampson County’s 25th annual Sorghum Festival is happening this Saturday at the McDaniels Crossroads Old School, bringing together young and old in an appreciation of history and sweet syrup. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Old School is a building from 1925 that served as an elementary school for the area until 1949. John Jr. and Annie Matthews bought the property, where they began housing antiques that they collect from estate sales and put up for purchase.

Sorghum, the festival’s namesake, is a widespread cereal grain that can be eaten in a variety of forms but when prepared in a specific way, produces syrup. Organizers of the Old School Sorghum Festival begin cooking the sorghum at 7:30 a.m. over a fire in three-foot squared griddle-like pans.

By noon, the sorghum goes from juice to gallons of syrup in the raised-lip pans and is ready for tasting and purchase.

The festival features several other attractions, including an old country store tucked back on the property. The festival began in 1997 with crowds coming to explore the grounds and has been formalized as an event held on the third Saturday of October.

Each year, there is a different display featured in the Old School building. This year “we have a quilt display, and it’s a good one,” Annie Matthews revealed. The organizers set up quilts from their families’ personal collections, spanning North Carolina, Virginia and Chattanooga, Tennessee, in origin. “We have in excess of 20 quilts, and they’re showing real good inside the old school.”

Many of the quilts come from Sampson County, and the oldest ones date back a century to the 1920s.

The vast majority of the quilts are handmade, save one or two, some as a generational project. “Some of the quilts would be like mothers and daughters and maybe even granddaughters worked on the same quilt,” Matthews pointed out. “A family effort.”

There are a variety of patterns featured in the quilts, including “log cabin” and “trip around the world,” she mentioned. “The quilts will be full quilts, so you’ll get a good view of them. It’ll be a good show.”

Several of the quilts were made from feed sacks, heavy canvas bags used to obtain grains from the mill — such as sorghum itself.

Sorghum originates in Africa and was brought to the New World as a cheap way to feed those enslaved and animals. In the 1800s, sweeter sorghum varieties evolved to cut into sugar plantation profits, facilitating the end of slavery. Now, sorghum is treasured, particularly in North Carolina, as a reliable crop with tasty advantages.

Sorghum is tolerant of drought, can thrive in light and sandy soils where little else will grow, has flexible planting dates, doesn’t attract deer, is low maintenance and offers improved rotation and double-crop options.

The Old School, located at 11233 Boykin Bridge Road in Roseboro, was falling apart when the Matthews family bought the property, and they have been making renovations. The general store at the back of the property housed the Mintz Post Office from the turn of the previous century to 1939, located on the Wilmington Branch of the Atlantic Coast Line Railroad.

