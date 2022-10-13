The Sampson Community College Foundation celebrated community generosity at the 2022 Donor Appreciation reception at the home of David and Jana Hobson. Guests enjoyed refreshments while listening to music performed by Chad Johnson and Jason Sikes. They were greeted and thanked by Foundation President Bill Fulton. Dean of Advancement and Foundation Executive Director, Lisa Turlington introduced Student Ambassadors, Juan Ibarra and Owen McKoy, who personally thanked donors for support of scholarships and student aid. SCC President, Dr. Bill Starling emphasized the impact of the advocacy of community leaders. To support the Foundation, go to https://www.sampsoncc.edu/foundation/ways-to-give/.