(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department.)

Arrests/citations

• Oct. 3 — Terry Antawn Farrior, 30, of 203 Greentree Lane, Clinton, was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, resist public officer and orders for arrest on counts of misdemeanor larceny and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $6,500; court date is Oct. 27.

• Oct. 3 — Deron Chevelle McIntyre, 32, of 1129 Phillips Road, Clinton, was charged with felony larceny, possession/attempted firearm violation domestic and several counts of probation violation. Bond set at $25,000; court date is Nov. 9.

• Oct. 4 — Kathleen Lynne Laub, 63, of 908 Warren St., Clinton, was charged with second degree trespass. Written promise; court date is Nov. 3.

• Oct. 5 — Kelly Renee Edwards, 41, of 1570 Sampson Acres Road, Clinton, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance. No bond listed; court date is Dec. 6.

• Oct. 5 — Dalton Colton Smith, 29, of 1037 Core Road, Dunn, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation and driving while license revoked. No bond set; court date is Oct. 25.

• Oct. 6 — Brian Keith Hinton, 51, of 8724 Buffaloe Road, Knightdale, was charged with driving while impaired and domestic assault with a deadly weapon. Bond set at $4,000; court date is Dec. 6.

• Oct. 6 — Nathan Thomas Jackson, 33, of 5177 Garland Hwy., Clinton, was charged with selling methamphetamine, delivering methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine, simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $8,000; court date is Oct. 31.

• Oct. 7 — Latesha Michelle Coxum, 36, of 43 Kea Lane, Clinton, was charged with violation of a court order. Written promise; court date is Nov. 14.

• Oct. 7 — Christopher Aaron Gilchrist, 31, of 152 Cabbage Patch Road, Clinton, was charged with violation of a court order. No bond set; court date is Nov. 15.

• Oct. 7 — Marcus Devon Parker, 30, of 429 Frank St., Goldsboro, was charged on out-of-county warrant with misdemeanor larceny. Written promise; court date is Nov. 7.

• Oct. 7 — Christopher Brian Cole, 45, of 1616 Five Bridge Road, Clinton, was charged with larceny after breaking and entering, breaking and entering and larceny of motor vehicle. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Oct. 28.

• Oct. 7 — Daniel Martin Tatum, 25, of 300 Jones St., Salemburg, was charged with resisting public officer and order for arrest on probation violation. Bond set at $51,000; court date is Nov. 23.

• Oct. 7 — Zachary Desmond Stewart, 26, of 1921 Naylor Lane, Eastover, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Oct. 28.

• Oct. 7 — Christopher Brian Cole, 45, of 1616 Five Bridge Road, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is Oct. 28.

• Oct. 7 — Dalia Benita Bustos, 21, of 11657 Keener Road, Faison, was charged with manufacturing cocaine, trafficking cocaine, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and maintaining dwelling. Bond set at $200,000; court date is Oct. 28.

• Oct. 7 — Alvin Eugene Hill, 61, of 1002 Renfrow Road, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $800; court date is Nov 15.

• Oct. 8 — Jaequan Glennis Stevens, 25, of 75 Tonia Lane, Clinton, was charged with indecent exposure, fleeing to elude and hit/run failing to stop for property damage. Bond set at $12,500; court date is Oct. 28.

• Oct. 8 — Terrell Gailand Miles, 33, of Chapel Hill, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver MDMA, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $100,000; court date is Oct. 28.

• Oct. 8 — Donnie Wayne Poole, 48, of 656 Sinclair Lake Road, Newton Grove, was charged with attempted larceny, breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering, possession of methamphetamine and second degree trespass. Bond set at $50,000; court date is Oct. 28.

• Oct. 9 — Andis Ivan Varela, 29, of 300 Devane St., Apt. A, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Dec. 13.

• Oct. 9 — Otilio Bernal Hernandez, 45, of 1103 Lizzie Henry Road, Ivanhoe, was charged with possession of controlled substance on jail premises, possession of cocaine and order for arrest on failure to appear. Bond set at $10,500; court date is Oct. 28.

• Oct. 9 — Carter Matthew Spearman, 24, of 4770 Taylors Bridge Hwy., Clinton, was charged with harassing phone call, breaking and entering and assault on individual with disability. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Nov. 28.

• Oct. 10 — Zachary Tanner Thornton, 29, of 687 Tyndall Town Road, Clinton, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense and larceny. Bond set at $7,500; court date is Oct. 28.

• Oct. 10 — Daniel Scott Faircloth, 31, of 2056 Yellow Skin Road, Autryville, was charged with injury to personal property. No bond listed; court date is Oct. 25.

• Oct. 10 — Misael Luna, 19, of 100 Parkway Drive, Clinton, was charged with possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, carrying concealed gun and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond set; court date is Nov. 3.

• Oct. 11 — Melina Alliyana Jacobs, 20, of 270 Hamilton Drive, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is Nov. 10.

• Oct. 11 — Joseph Dylan Dreisonstok, 30, of 4603 Mount Olive Hwy., Newton Grove, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Oct. 28.

• Oct. 11 — Madison Lynn Miller, 21, of 44 Scarlet Lane, Faison, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Dec. 2.

• Oct. 11 — Kywaun Cordarius Ullysses Warner, 20, of 9675 N.C. 50 Hwy., Maple Hill, was charged with carrying concealed weapon, resisting public officer, communicating threats and assault on female. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Dec. 14.

• Oct. 11 — Mauricio Arnulfo Mejia-Ramirez, 25, of 744 Hollingsworth Road, Mount Olive, was charged with assault on a female. No bond bond; court date is Nov. 2.

• Oct. 12 — Dominique Quashaun Smith, 29, of 101 Dixie Circle, Clinton, was charged with two counts of assault by pointing a gun. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Nov. 16.

• Oct. 12 — Jason Robert McGaha, 37, of 1090 N. N.C. Hwy. 11, Pink Hill, was charged with identity theft. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Oct. 28.

• Oct. 12 — Keyshawn O’quinton Collins, 22, of 157 Quail Run Lane, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female and communicating threats. No bond set; court date is Nov. 8.

