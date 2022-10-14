At 101 years old, Joe A. Parker Jr. is still a farmer at heart, waking up in the wee hours of the morning to start each day. And at this point, there have been a lot of them.

Parker celebrated his 101st birthday on Friday, Oct. 14, He was born in Sampson County on Oct. 14, 1921, and, as many who grew up in the South all those years ago, he spent his time on the farm. The family farmed tobacco, cotton, peppers, cucumbers and squash, actually tending the land with mules until well into the 1960s.

“Hard work is all I know,” Parker said earlier this month, wearing a hat emblazoned with the words “100 years old and still going strong” — a hat that now needs updating.

Parker and wife Grace raised two boys and two girls. The couple were married for 76 years before Grace passed away in 2018. She was 97 years old herself.

“We grew up together, us and all our young’ns,” said Parker.

“If she would have made it to November (2018), they would’ve been together for 77 years,” said Parker’s son, Joe Frank.

Parker still rises well before the sun comes up.

“He rises and shines and works from 3 to 4 every morning; at 4:30, he’s eating breakfast,” said Joe Frank.

When asked the secret to longevity, said Parker: “I eat blueberries every morning, man.”

After Parker’s grandfather got out of the Civil War, he settled on 400 acres off what is now High House Road. Parker has lived on a piece of that land his whole life, raising his children there just as he was raised.

Ever a farmer, Parker and his son Joe Frank boasts that the land has yielded hot peppers for many generations.

While the farmer’s life is one that treated him well over his life, Parker alluded to the craziest thing that ever happened to him — surviving a dynamite explosion back in 1951. Back then, you could pick some up in Clinton to aid in clearing land and blowing up stumps. Well, the ordeal nearly gave Parker one. Showing his resilience even as a young man, Parker broke his leg and a couple ribs, but lived to tell the tale.

That dynamite couldn’t stop him then and now so many decades on — with all his digits still intact — Parker now marks 101 years of life.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.