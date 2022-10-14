Toys for Tots is synonymous with helping the less fortunate so all families can have presents on Christmas. Unfortunately, for Sampson County’s T.F.T. program, they’re in severe need of support more than ever as they face a financial crisis that is hindering operations.

“We are in need of storage space and we are in great need of monetary means,” Carmen Jones, head of Sampson T.F.T., said. We, right now, are currently down to only like $1,000 for the county and we’re in desperate need of help.”

“This is very crucial — I can’t stress enough how badly we are in dire need of help this year.”

While monetary means are causing struggles for Sampson’s T.F.T. program, Jones said they have been reaching out to find much needed assistance.

“We’re currently trying to reach out to all the businesses and churches we can to see if they have storage space that we can use,” she said. “We’ve reached out to the schools as well and I can say that the schools have already volunteered to help us out, both City and County Schools, as far as raising toys.”

“But again, I have to stress that we desperately need monetary needs for the county,” Jones continued. “I can say that we have, in the past, had the car dealers helping us out and we’re looking forward to partnering with them again this year. As well as some local churches. I don’t know the names right off the bat but a few churches have in the past, like last year, helped us out tremendously.

“Not to mention the Sampson County Tax Office, they’ve always been very faithful in helping us collect toys.”

The deadline for parents to register their children for Toys for Tots is this Saturday, Oct. 15, at 11:59 a.m. While the deadline has almost passed, Jones noted that there’s still ways to lend aid once it passes.

“They can always go to the website — www.toysfortots.org — then search for their state and county to find out how to register for Toys be it a drop off site or volunteer work. It’s all right there on the site.”

“But, as I’ve already said, I cannot say enough about how dire we are in need of monetary aid,” Jones said. “That’s also something they can do on the website. Once they click on the site they can donate monetary right there. Everything can be done through the site to make sure that Sampson County gets their portion.”

Jones said that the struggle for funds is understandable considering the times, but one that has meant a huge hurdle to meeting needs locally.

“Well, as you know, we’re coming out of the pandemic so everything is still expensive and everything has gone up,” she said. “Then for the parents, you could be having money one day and then the next day you can lose your job or something else happens. People just have different reasons why they need some help and we’re there to fill that gap. So that’s why it’s always so important for us to be that go-to person at this time of the year.”

“With that being said I ask the people in the community to reach into their hearts and be sympathetic more than ever. Please help us out, so we in turn can continue to help those in need.”

